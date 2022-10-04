Exploring a abandoned and flooded hotel

I got the lucky chance to explore the inside of a famous but flood damaged hotel.

Abandoned Holiday Inn Nick Summers - author

This hotel is located in northern Texas. Had names over the years and many memories for the city it’s in. Sadly it has became abandoned due to water damage from past floods over the years. It was built in a flood zone.

Inside pool Nick Summers - author

Waters reaching up the second floor created so much damage that this hotel could never recover. Then the homeless and drug addicts broke in and ruined this hotel further. Got so bad that the local police force and SWAT team would have to come in and clear out each room and floors.

Flood ruined hallways Nick Summers - author

This explore was a mind opening experience to see what floods even in Texas could do. something about abandoned buildings always give you a eerie feeling. specially knowing the police has to come in to clear out squatters and drug addicts. Which is super sad for the city has many fond memories here. From high school proms to city events and people coming to visit this city.

Entrance flood damage. Nick Summers - author

Remember it’s trespassing to explore abandoned places and buildings. So always attain permission and never destroy, vandal or steal from places. its Not worth the trouble or headache. Sadly this hotel has received so much damage the hotel has not been able to be reopened. Then add Covid on top of it and I won’t be shocked to see more hotels end up like this. Click here to explore this Holiday Inn with me and see what a flood can do to a hotel empire. Flooded hotel explore Its always sad to see places end up like this wasting away.