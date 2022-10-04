It’s The Month Of October, Do You Believe In Ghosts?

That’s the question we all secretly wonder. Do I believe in ghosts, the afterlife? Most everyone has seen the 1990 movie “Ghost” with the late Patrick Swayze. Also most people have seen all the Ghostbuster movies too. But the question is do YOU believe in ghosts? I have myself debated this and started a journey into the paranormal. Find out the answers for myself. Are ghosts really real?

Shadow caught on camera Nick Summers - author

Audio voice phenomenon, shadows appearing without explanation, random cold spots and objects moving on their own. So many unexplainable things surround the realms of the paranormal. I began a quest of my own to investigate these claims. The things I captured on film blew my mind. Down right scary and real.

Female hand apparition Nick Summers - author

I investigated multiple locations across the South. I‘m sharing my best captures and most unexplainable moments captured on film. In a old hotel in Ballinger, Texas I captured a what I believe to be a female apparition on camera. In the picture above is a female hand I caught while filming a investigation. in my video I’m sharing at the end of this article you can decide for yourself what this is. In the video this hand appears to be trying to shut the door on us!

Ghost figure captured in abandoned hospital Nick Summers - author

This photo above is actually apart of the video. You will be able to see this strange looking creature disappear on film in the most creepy unexplainable way. This still makes my jaw drop when I watch it. One of my most unexplainable captures ever. Paranormal Caught On Camera

Peaking At Us. Nick Summers - author

In another location we investigated a house that was full of unexplainable or paranormal activity. This house is located in West Texas. We captured voices on camera that were not our own in camera not digital recorders. Also the “voice” was recorded from across the room and answered our conversation. If that’s not spooky enough, we captured a grey like figure peaking at us from behind a door.

A small shadow that’s unexplainable. Nick Summers - author

Outside of Odessa, Texas was a place called the mystery mansion. Here in the picture above you see a shadow. In the video you see this shadow appear and then vanish without an explanation why. Makes you wonder where did it go?

Random faceless figure in a hotel hallway Nick Summers - author

This was also captured on film in a hotel hallway with no true reasons for it to be there. A human outline without a face.

A evil demonic face in an abandoned house Nick Summers - author

Investigating another house of reported paranormal activity this was captured above. In this abandoned house we not only captured unexplainable activity. But were also personally attacked. I was shoved against a wall and doors slammed shut around us. In the video I’m sharing with you are all my most strangest and unexplainable captures on film. I went into the darkness on many locations searching for answers and I found them. Found more then I bargained for and I’m haunted by it now. this is the video here Paranormal Caught On Camera viewer discretion is advised. I still get nightmares of being chased and trapped in a few of these locations. I am a believer now in the afterlife and yes ghosts. But the question remains why are they here? What keeps them here? What do they want? I shall continue on this journey for more answers. Continue searching for the most compelling evidence to the unexplainable.