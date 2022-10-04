A Haunted Hotel You Can Stay The Night At If You Dare

1886 Olde Park Hotel located in Ballinger, Texas. This is a haunted venue you can rent out for the night for paranormal investigations. This 1886 Hotel is very scary and truly haunted. I captured so much paranormal activity, the unexplainable. See for yourself the full video of the investigation is right here Haunted Olde Park Investigation

Haunted Doll Room Nick Summers - author

A few friends and I rented out the Hotel for the night. Knowing very well famous Ghost Hunters have came here before us such as Nick Groff, Stormy Daniels, and many more paranormal junkies. But little did I know what we would capture on film! A apparition. Yes, we captured a female spirits hand in one of the old hotel rooms that was used for prostitution back in the day. Known as the Red Room. But that’s not all I captured on film.

The Stairway To Hell. Nick Summer - author

After we set up cameras and began our investigation through the hotel and each creepy room. We started to feel cold spots that were about 20 degrees colder then anywhere else and only in certain areas. Getting excited and nervous we captured a girls giggle and then couple keys playing on the piano. The most creepy part of this old western hotel is the haunted Doll Room up stairs.

Haunted Doll Room Nick Summers - author

In this same room they have the small piano that a few keys played. Such a eerie room. We also had multiple EVP’s recorded of voices talking that were not our own. Even our EMF readers went off the charts reading electronic energy in a blacked out hallway. Then drained the batteries of our EMF readers. Insane. Later on in the early AM, we split up our group of four. We later get growled at, a dark snarl we all heard that came from no where. This place is very scary and real.

Olde Park Hotel Nick Summers - author

After hours of investigating every nook and cranny of this massive hotel. It was time to pick a room to sleep in. Or try to that is. As my wife and I headed to the notorious Red Room. I captured something on my camera that I believe is a true apparition. A female spirits hand trying to shut the door on us! This is all captured on film and you can see for yourself by clicking here Haunted Olde Park Hotel Investigation Let’s keep it spooky this Halloween Season! You can google the Olde Park Hotel and book a night or two or show up to special events. If your on the edge of believing or not in ghosts or spirits this place here will seal the deal for you. I‘m not one to go to the “pay for haunts” but this one you definitely get your moneys worth. If you love Halloween and want to see something real I suggest you come try this place out. Out of all the TV paranormal shows that have been through here. I have on film the best evidence or unexplainable phenomenon to ever come out of this place. Happy Halloween y’all.