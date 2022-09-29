1879 Jail Cell Nick Summers - author

Visiting the open to public Taylor County History Center also known as the Buffalo Gap Village is like stepping back in time. The original court house from 1879 complete with the original court room and jail plus the cannons too! Black smith shop with all the tools of the trade. The first pioneer log cabin ever in Taylor County. Even a old school house with the desks! This place is located at 133 William St. Buffalo Gap, Texas. Which was also once the county seat too.

First county courthouse Nick Summers - author

So a super cheap fee $4 to $7 and you can walk around this massive historic place and see 20 buildings true to the past From 1879 to 1925! Including one of the first Churches established. An old bank you know that has been robbed at least a few times in the old west days. Barber shop, dentist office, amazing old train station, newspaper press room. Even old gas station too.

Old bank untouched Nick Summers - author

They also have private tours you can take explaining how everything was done back when. Giving great detail to every building on site. They even have picnic areas and old wagons that were used over a 120 years ago! To see and explore this amazing place with my click here Historic Buffalo Gap Village Explore Made and amazing video for everyone to enjoy.

Old wagons and buggy’s Nick Summers - author

This amazing place has a full gift shop that’s reasonably priced and you can even Airbnb a historic home across the street. My favorite part of this Historic Village is the old sheriff‘s house you can walk through that’s all original and full of relics that will blow your mind!

Old baby carriage Nick Summers - author

First log cabin of Taylor County Nick Summers - author

There is so much to do around the village and activities for young and old. It’s definitely worth your time to come and see this place for yourself. Its one of my personal favorites and I have been here many times. I even found out the walls of the court house are filled with old cannon balls! How cool and crazy is that?! If your ever passing through West Texas this must be on your bucket list to come see for yourself. Won’t break the bank either and the staff are super friendly and it’s also dog friendly as well!

Old Dentist and Doctors Office Nick Summers - author

Gates entering the Historic Village! Nick Summers - author

Step back in time and have a picnic here with the family or make it a date afternoon picnic. That’s what we did and we loved it!