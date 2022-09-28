Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery

Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause

The Famous Santa Claus Robbery

Cisco town folk involved tshaonline.org

December 23, 1927 Cisco, Texas. That afternoon four men drove into Cisco with the plan to rob the First National Bank. The mastermind ring leader was a man called Marshall Ratliff. He dressed up as Santa Claus to disguise himself from the town folk. As they drove into the small city the band of robbers let ”Santa Claus“ out a few blocks from the bank. As he walked up to the bank playing the part of Santa, the others parked the getaway car (that was stolen as well). They followed him into the bank and then pulled their guns and began to rob the bank! Everything was going smooth and even Santa was clearing out the vault. Then a local woman and daughter known as Mrs. Blassengame entered the bank. When she saw that a robbery was taking place she hurried out the door. Alerting the town and police chief of the events taking place.

Bad Santa Texas hill country

The small city of Cisco and the law officers surrounded the bank. As the robbers were finishing up the robbery one of them looked out the window and saw men peeking through the window back at him! So without thinking a fires a shot through the window. Creating a massive shoot out! It’s estimated over 200 bullets were fired during this first shoot out. Each side receiving injuries during the gun play. Marshall Ratliff aka bad Santa, took the employees and customers out the door in a human shield. making their way to the getaway car another shoot out occurred! This time police chief Bedford And one of the deputies were mortally wounded. So was one of the robbers shot many times. The band of robbers made off in the getaway car with two young female hostages.

Weapons used in the robbery Tshaonline.org

These bank robbers could not catch a single break! The stolen getaway car was out of fuel! With the towns folk chasing after them and shooting they tried to steal another car on the road. But the owner of the car ran away with the keys. After transferring the stolen money and their shot up friend. They realized the newly stolen car didn’t have the keys. The mob of town folk got closer wanting blood and the hostages back. So they went back to the other car and forgot the money and left the fourth robber behind to die. Further down the road they ditched the car and young hostages and made for the country side. The next 24 hours they evaded arrest by running and stealing other cars and even another hostage!

Stock photo Google images

The bank robbers now filled with holes and gaining state wide attention created Texas Largest Man Hunt ever! Thousand up thousand of people and law enforcement were searching for these men! They eventually got cornered by law enforcement trying to cross the Brazos River. Yet again another massive shootout took place. This time each robber was shot again and again. Marshall Ratliff fell to the ground wounded to the point he could not run anymore. The last two robbers took off and got away. The man hunt intensified for the last two men. Finally days later they were captured couple towns over. One got 99 years in prison and the other got the electric chair. But the story does not end here. Only gets wilder and deadlier.

Newspaper article on robbery Tshaonline.org

Ratliff the ring leader was sentenced to 99 years and also the electric chair. Scared for his life he appealed the case and plead for insanity. Then being brought back to Eastland County Jail to face the courtroom again. The city of Cisco and Eastland were being anger over this. Ratliff convinced The jailers he was actually insane and needed help when eating, bathing, and even using the bathroom. Then his last chance at freedom finally came. One of the jailers after feeding him accidentally left the cell door unlocked. Marshall Ratliff aka bad Santa took his final chance at freedom. He ambushed the guards trying to escape. he ended up killing one of the jailers and getting subdued by the other. The city folk had enough of this killer madman. Then they did the unthinkable... The people of the city started to surround creating a massive crowd. By night fall it’s estimated that over a thousand people had formed demanding for Ratliff’s blood. They have had enough! In mob mentality they rushed the jail over running the jailers and law enforcement. Dragging Ratliff outside to the nearest power pole and strung a rope up.

Newspaper article Tshaonline.org

And with the luck of Marshall Ratliff the first rope snapped dropping him. But the crazed angered citizens didn’t let that stop them. Another rope appeared and up Ratliff went till his heels stopped kicking. His fate was sealed and this became known as the town that hung Santa Claus. also Texas biggest man hunt ever and last public lynching.

The rope is in the museum on display Google images

This is a true insane but true wild Wild West story of bank robbers of Texas. There are historical plaques up around Cisco, Texas and Eastland too. Thanks I hope y'all enjoy this crazy but true story. There are books written on this too!