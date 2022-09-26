Texas Time Capsules - Old Western Brothel

True Texas Time Capsule. Nick Summers - author

Have you ever seen those old crumbling homes from days long ago? The old houses forgotten on those back country roads. I have always wondered about the families who used to live there. The hands that built them and why they have became abandoned. So I began a journey into the past exploring these old beauties. Looking for the answers of why forgotten, why abandoned, and everything in between. While on this journey I found this old house from the late 1800’s. While doing research I learned this was not just a house. This was a time capsule full of history.

A dinner that never came… Nick Summers - author

This house is a twelve bedroom one bath house that was originally built to house the railroad workers. Known as a “bunk house” that would later become a brothel. In this time capsule here there is still nine vanity’s from the working women. Then sometime later on a family bought the old bunk house brothel and lived there till the 80’s to 90’s. There are so many relic in this place it’s a true time capsule stuck in the 50’s to 70’s!

Books of knowledge. Nick Summers - author

While stepping back in time and exploring this beautiful time capsule. I began to wonder about the families that lived here and why they abandoned this big old house. From beds, clothes, vanity’s, to these old books I was in awe. Even the old records and singer sewing machine was amazing. I went up stairs only to find more relics long forgotten. As a Explorer and lover of the past I continued to take pictures and film this time capsule. Its a way to continue to preserve the history of what once was.

1890’s vanity still holding on. Nick Summers - author

If walls could talk… Nick Summers - author

As I headed up stairs I found eight more bedrooms. Each room had its own story to tell, furthering the mystery of this time capsule. In the video I made you can not only see but feel the energy left behind with everything else. To this day this is one of my favorite explores. A complete visual wonderland still holding on. But what puzzles me to this day is the egg crates across the ceiling in the wall paper room.

What’s the deal with the egg crates on the ceiling. Nick Summers - author

Also during my walk through I found this room with the egg crates. Also a Ouija Board box left on the bed. Gave me chills down my spine wondering who, when, and what they were doing with the board here in this room. I left it alone and continued on my journey. I truly hope you have enjoyed my story and photos of a old Texas Time Capsule. If you would like to see the video I made exploring this house then click here https://youtu.be/_-nIVEkWits it’s a beautiful video I’m sure y’all will enjoy. Don’t forget to subscribe and throw me a like or two!

My favorite room. Nick Summers - author

Imagine driving down an old county road and finding an old house like this rich with history. Remember to always ask permission before exploring old houses and buildings. Always be respectful too!