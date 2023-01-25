Dallas, TX

Dallas' Coyote Problem

Nick Reynolds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qp3xc_0kQq7GKB00
Coyote sightings are common within the city limits, even in the shadows of downtown's skyscrapers

Two-year-old Landon Thomas was playing on the front porch when his mother briefly stepped inside. That's all the time it took. Moments later, the toddler was dragged down the porch steps in the teeth of a brazen, lone coyote.

Thomas was critically injured but survived. This incident occurred last May.

In 2019, there was a string of highly publicized aggressive coyote encounters, seven to be exact, in the Dallas suburb of Frisco. One jogger was attacked, another jogger stalked, and a nine-year-old required medical treatment after a brush with a coyote.

On the Nextdoor app, sightings are commonplace in just about any zip code in the city. Coyotes have become urbanized and are crafty, cunning survivors adept at adapting to virtually any environment.

Once thought to be a predator found in only rural areas, seeing a coyote cruising down the street in a densely populated metropolis such as Dallas can be a staggering sight for some.

In response to the attack on Landon Thomas some eight months ago, the city of Dallas implemented the "Coyote Management Plan." Residents could report sightings through a hotline, and strategies were devised in hopes of "reducing human-coyote conflicts." Coyotes deemed aggressive were captured and killed.

And then it was reported yesterday that the city has unveiled a mapping tool that will log sightings and track coyote activity.

What To Do if You Encounter a Coyote

Most coyotes aren't dangerous. They have adapted to the city, so while urban coyotes lack the fear of humans that their rural brethren have, that doesn't mean they're looking to attack us. The vast majority of them would prefer to be on their way. Almost all aggressive coyotes are found to be old, sick, injured, and desperate.

However, if you cross paths with one, as with other predators, it's best to be loud. Make a lot of noise. Keep eye contact and don't run. Throw a rock or object at them if you have to. In fact, it's recommended that people "haze" them. That way, they retain their natural fear of humans instead of growing more comfortable with them.

Coyotes aren't big animals. On average, they weigh anywhere from 25 to 40 pounds. They are big enough to do damage, though. And they're certainly large enough to easily take small pets, so keep that in mind and be vigilant about your pet's safety. Coyotes are predators who won't pass up an opportunity at a meal. And exercise common sense, such as not leaving pet food outside (which could attract them).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8k1o_0kQq7GKB00
Coyotes are masters at adaptation

Learning To Coexist With Coyotes

Coyotes aren't just a Dallas-Fort Worth problem. As their natural habitat has decreased over time, these opportunistic animals have done what they've always done -- which is adapt. They've adopted cities across America as their new homes. And they're thriving. They shouldn't be villainized as they're surviving like they're designed to do.

But now that we're having to coexist much more closely than ever, we must practice ways to minimize incidents (like not feeding them as some have reportedly done) and maximize safety. The measures put in place, like Dallas' Coyote Management Plan and mapping tool, are a start.

Ultimately though, it'll fall on us to use good judgment as we learn to live alongside our new neighbors, who are here to stay.

# dallas# wildlife# coyotes# dfw# frisco

Comments / 16

Published by

Freelancer in Dallas. A focus on all things DFW and the state of Texas.

Dallas, TX
542 followers

