How TCU’s Max Duggan Compares to His Heisman Competition

The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner will be announced Saturday night Photo by (Dave Adamson/Unsplash) on Unsplash

TCU's football season has been something of a fairy tale up to this point, and the storybook season could continue this weekend with what could be the program's second-ever Heisman Trophy winner.

TCU Quarterback Max Duggan has captained his team to a 12-1 record and into the College Football Playoff. His stat line for the year is stellar. Duggan has thrown for 3,321 yards and 30 touchdowns (and only four interceptions) while also adding 404 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. These numbers have earned Duggan a well-deserved invite to the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York, which will air live on ESPN at 7 p.m. Central Time Saturday night.

So how does he stack up against the other three candidates? Let's take a look.

Caleb Williams (USC): 4,075 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 372 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns

CJ Stroud (Ohio State): 3,340 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, 6 interceptions

Stetson Bennett (Georgia): 3,425 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 7 rushing touchdowns

Bennett is the outlier here. Really solid season, but those numbers won't win him a Heisman. And how he got an invite to New York over Tennessee's Hendon Hooker and Michigan's Blake Corum is a mystery. It's also another discussion for another day.

Duggan's main competition for the legendary award is Williams and Stroud. Duggan and Stroud's numbers are close. Duggan had 36 total touchdowns, while Stroud had 37. Duggan's team is 12-1. Stroud's is 11-1. My gut says the tiebreaker will go to Duggan because TCU went undefeated in the regular season and advanced to their conference championship game. Stroud's Buckeyes got blasted at home in the second half of their biggest game of the regular season and lost by 22 points. Thus, Ohio State did not reach their conference title game.

That leaves Williams, who is going to be difficult to beat. He was spectacular this season. The USC quarterback has significant edges in total yards and total touchdowns. And just hours ago, Williams was announced 2022 AP College Football Player of the Year. So while not impossible, Duggan beating out Williams for the Heisman would be a fairly big upset. Finishing runner-up for the Heisman is still a major accomplishment, though.

It's been a magical run for TCU. They yet may have some more magic in store for the college football world on Saturday night. Who knows. If not, it has still been an epic, unforgettable season for Duggan. And with the College Football Playoff on the horizon, the season's not done yet.