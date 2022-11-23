Just How Many Mountain Lions Are Actually in Texas?

The number of mountain lions that call home Texas home is still unknown Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash

With over a quarter million square miles of land and an array of varying habitats ranging from the desert mountains of Big Bend to the dense woodlands of east Texas, one would think that Texas would be prime territory for a healthy, thriving mountain lion population. And maybe they really are thriving here. After all, unconfirmed sightings remain prevalent statewide. But using data from verified sightings only, according to wildlifeinformer.com, just an estimated 200 to 500 of these elusive felines are confirmed to exist in the entire state. That's a fraction of neighboring New Mexico, which projects a sizable mountain lion population of roughly 4,000.

Most of the state's confirmed sightings are in far west Texas along the Trans Pecos region of the state border. Outside the Trans Pecos, credible sightings are sparse. That doesn't mean they aren't out there, though. Sightings have still been verified anywhere from central Texas to far east Texas to the panhandle.

According to some studies, "established" mountain lion territory spans from the western United States into only far west Texas. The remainder of the state is not considered established mountain lion territory. However, we do know that they exist elsewhere in the state. The confirmed sightings prove it. But the true number of mountain lions (also known as pumas or cougars) within the state boundaries remains unknown and is widely debated.

You can go to just about any county in Texas and hear tales of a local cougar population. Claims of sightings are common -- even near or in heavily populated cities such as Dallas or Houston. Most of these sightings go unverified. Many are likely a case of mistaken identity and are instead bobcats or coyotes.

But not all of them.

In modern-day Dallas-Fort Worth, stories of local mountain lions have been circulating for decades. None were ever confirmed. It was urban legend and lore -- until it wasn't. In 2020, the first verified sighting of a puma in the area was caught on a trail camera in Rowlett, just 30 miles outside of Dallas. Likely just a transient cougar passing through, nonetheless, it was undisputable evidence that these mysterious apex predators can be found roaming places they're thought not to be.

Pumas are elusive predators that are rarely seen Photo by Zach Key on Unsplash

Mountain lions are among the most feared predators in the United States. They're large, weighing anywhere from 100 to 200 pounds (significantly larger than coyotes or bobcats and around the same size as an adult wolf), and are prolific at taking down prey as big or bigger than themselves. Such as elk and even moose. Yet though widely publicized when attacks on humans do occur, those events are exceedingly rare. On record in the past half-century, only around 25 mountain lion attacks on humans have resulted in fatalities. And just once (see the link below for the story of Christopher Whiteley) in Texas. That allegedly occurred in 2021, and strong evidence points to it not having been a puma attack at all despite a local medical examiner saying otherwise.

Mountain lions are secretive, stealthy animals. Many go unseen by human eyes for the duration of their solitary lives. So getting an accurate read on their numbers, particularly in a state as expansive as Texas, is a daunting, if not impossible task. We can only make educated guesses. But even if just 10 percent of the unconfirmed sightings are true, it's safe to say that we have many more of these majestic creatures than the studies tell us.

The Christopher Whiteley story from Texas Monthly:

https://www.texasmonthly.com/true-crime/mountain-lion-christopher-whiteley/