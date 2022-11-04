Dallas, TX

Is It Time for Metal Detectors in Hospitals?

Nick Reynolds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q0ov1_0izCav5P00
Hospital violence in the headlines is becoming more commonplace(Robert Linder/Unsplash)

The troubling trend of hospital violence continues as two hospital employees were left dead at Methodist Dallas Medical Center two weeks ago, and that's sparking more conversation as to whether or not hospitals need a heavier emphasis on security measures such as metal detectors.

The tragic event occurred when Nestor Hernandez (30) confronted his girlfriend, who had just given birth, about alleged cheating accusations. Hernandez reportedly struck his girlfriend multiple times with a gun and then turned the weapon on social worker Katie Flowers (63) and nurse Jacqueline Pokuaa (45).

There has been a series of violent incidents at U.S. hospitals in recent memory -- three of which involved fatalities. In June (again in Dallas), a patient was fatally shot when that patient pulled a gun and fired first at police. Then last November, there was a shooting outside of Baylor Medical Center in Dallas that left a man dead. That shooting occurred in the parking lot, so a metal detector wouldn't have prevented that. But still, it underscores the rise in violence that's taking place in or near our hospitals.

Other national incidents include a man shooting and killing four at a Tulsa hospital, a security guard gunned down at a hospital in Ohio, and a nursing assistant who was killed at a Philadelphia hospital.

So should hospitals have metal detectors? The obvious, easy answer is yes. Easier said than done, however. Because if it were that simple, most of our schools would have metal detectors (the majority do not) by now. The U.S. has over 6,000 hospitals. That's the second most among any country on earth. A select few do have metal detectors, but like schools, most do not. But easy or not, we've reached a point where it needs to be strongly considered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nr0j5_0izCav5P00
Hospital employees are reporting a dramatic rise in violent incidents at hospitals(Hush Naidoo Jade Photography/Unsplash)

According to Becker's Hospital Review, roughly nine of every ten healthcare workers have either seen or been directly involved in some level of violence at hospitals.

That's staggering.

ER doctors backed those sobering statistics by participating in a poll by the American College of Emergency Physicians in which 85% claimed that there had been an increase in hospital violence in recent years. And over half of them said at some point that they were physically assaulted.

The majority of violent hospital incidents are physical altercations. So metal detectors won't solve everything, but it would be a sizable step in the right direction. Increased security personnel would also go a long way. The healthcare workforce is critical to our society, and they deserve to be confident in their safety when doing their jobs.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# crime# dallas# hospitals# usa# gun violence

Comments / 9

Published by

Freelance writer living in Dallas who is committed to reporting engaging and informative content.

Dallas, TX
166 followers

More from Nick Reynolds

Amarillo, TX

Palo Duro Canyon Is an Underrated Texas Gem

Palo Duro is the second-largest canyon in the United States(Ben Dutton/Unsplash) Tucked away in the Texas Panhandle outside Amarillo lies Palo Duro Canyon, the second-largest canyon in the United States. Only the epic Grand Canyon is larger in scale.

Read full story
13 comments

Big Bend National Park Is Worth the Effort To Get To It

The grand Santa Elena Canyon(Caleb Fisher/Unsplash) In remote southwest Texas and just a stone's throw from Mexico (literally in some cases) you can find Big Bend National Park, a near million acre swath of protected land that features many of the most epic vistas in the state of Texas.

Read full story
8 comments
Dallas, TX

Catalytic Converter Theft Doesn't Appear To Be Going Away

Catalytic converters can be stolen in as little as 30 seconds(Dave Goudreau/Unsplash) In 2018, roughly 1,300 catalytic converters were reported stolen nationally. That number rocketed just three years later to over 52,000.

Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

Road Rage Continues to Plague Dallas

Violent road rage incidents continue at an alarming rate(Jacek Dylag/Unsplash) Since 2015, more than 200 homicides in Dallas have been attributed to road rage. Last Friday, another was added to that tragic list when a 59-year-old man was shot and killed in a road rage incident near Interstate 20 and U.S. 175.

Read full story
52 comments
Plano, TX

The 2022 Plano Balloon Festival Is Set for Liftoff This Weekend

The 2022 Plano Balloon Festival is set for this weekend(Marius Karotkis/Unsplash) The 2022 Plano Balloon Festival and Run festivities are set to commence this weekend in Plano. It will mark the 41-year anniversary of the festival.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market Is Underway in DFW

H-E-B's Central Market(Photo/Central Market) Hispanic Heritage Month is being celebrated at all six Dallas-Fort Worth Central Market locations, and the festivities will run through October 11.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy