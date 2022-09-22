The 2022 Plano Balloon Festival Is Set for Liftoff This Weekend

The 2022 Plano Balloon Festival is set for this weekend (Marius Karotkis/Unsplash)

The 2022 Plano Balloon Festival and Run festivities are set to commence this weekend in Plano. It will mark the 41-year anniversary of the festival.

The weekend will feature long-distance runs (1K, 5K, 10K and half-marathon), a cornhole tournament, live bands, fireworks, a sky-diving parachute show, and of course, hot air balloons. 30 hot air balloons, to be exact. Some of which will glow in the dark as night falls over North Texas. Pretty cool. Also being offered are tethered hot air balloon rides ($30 for adults, $20 for ages six to 12), which will lift passengers 20 to 30 feet above the ground for a few minutes.

Cornhole, which typically involves casual play and a beer (or five), figures to be more serious this weekend at the Plano Balloon Festival. The last three teams standing will take home cash prizes of $200, $300, and $500. Not bad, so bring your ‘A’ game.

Live bands will also be on stage each Friday and Saturday evening. Party Machine will perform on Friday, and then Moving Colors on Saturday.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids and free for military and first responders (Allison Louise/Unsplash)

Starting in 1981, the Plano Balloon Festival has grown into an event that draws upwards of 90,000 attendees. This year it's being sponsored by H-E-B and Central Market.

The forecast is calling for clear, sunny, and hot. Temps are expected to be in the mid to upper-90s, so dress accordingly and stay hydrated.

The festival address is 2801 E. Spring Creek Parkway in Plano. On Friday, the hours will be 4 pm to 10 pm, 6 am to 10 pm Saturday, and 6 am to 7 pm Sunday. Admission will cost $10 for adults and $5 for kids and seniors. For military and first responders, your entry is free of charge.

Parking will be available at the Collin College Spring Creek Campus, Oak Point Recreation Center, First United Methodist Church, and the Plano Event Center.

There will also be inflatable rides and an obstacle course for the kiddos. It will be fun for the whole family, so get there early and stake out a spot on the grass. And don't forget your lawn chairs and picnic blankets.

For more information visit planoballoonfest.org