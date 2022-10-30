My Favorite San Diego Coffee Shops to Work At

I've had the awesome privilege to work fully remotely since March 2020. That comes with lots of freedom, but there are also plenty of downsides to it. Especially since I live in a one-bedroom apartment with no dedicated office space.

Over the past 2 1/2 years, I've worked in countless different places.

Sitting on the couch, the kitchen table, squished in the middle seat of an airplane. I've worked in different houses, states, and countries. And of course, countless coffee shops.

Many of my favorite coffee shops and places to get work done when I want a change of scenery are within walking distance. I live in Downtown San Diego, so I have plenty of options. In 2020 I lived in North Park, which is also close to lots of great spots.

Coffee Shop Photo by Daan Evers via Unsplash

When I'm looking for a good place to work, it's not just about how good the coffee is.

I want places that have:

Enjoyable environment

Good/easy parking

Lots of seating

Fast WiFi

Here are 6 of my favorite coffee shops in San Diego to get work done.

Forum Coffee

I found Forum Coffee House a few years before I started working remotely. Forum has some of the best cold brew coffees and avocado toast.

They're located in Kearney Mesa, which is easy to get to from anywhere in San Diego.

This place does get very busy, so while there's a big parking lot, you won't always be able to find a good seat.

If you come at a good time, this is a great spot to get some work done. They also have long hours (currently 7am-7pm every day). It can be hard to find a good spot after 3 or 4pm, or on Sundays.

James Coffee Co.

James Coffee is a great little coffee shop downtown near Little Italy. They have more locations in North Park, Escondido, and Bankers Hill. I've only been to the Little Italy location, but I'm sure the other locations are great.

The Little Italy location is close enough to walk to the busier parts of Downtown, but it's not right in the middle so parking is doable.

The drinks I've had here have always been good, and it's typically quieter than most busy coffee shops. They also have longer hours than most other places (currently 7am-6pm).

Copa Vida

Copa Vida has one of my favorite drinks in all of San Diego–an oat milk cold brew latte. I don't know how they make this, but it's delicious.

I can walk to the Downtown location from my apartment, which is right next to Petco Park. Depending on the day, it can be a challenge to find a parking spot. But, there are a few different locations around San Diego, and you can count on the coffee being great.

The location I go to has plenty of indoor and outdoor seating, so I've never had a problem finding a spot to work.

Holsem Coffee

I found Holsem Coffee a few years ago because it was right next to the gym I went to in North Park. It's located on University Ave, in the heart of North Park, which is a fun area to explore.

There's plenty of seating and outlets inside and outside, and you can usually find parking on the side streets in North Park. Just pay attention to the street sweeping schedules to avoid a parking ticket. My favorite drink I've had here is the banana bread cold brew. But I love everything banana flavored, so there's plenty of other options if that's not your style.

Holsem is open from 7am-5pm every day.

Moniker General

Moniker General is much more than a coffee shop. It's a modern space in Liberty Station that has coffee, beer, and a shop with various home goods, t-shirts, bags, and more.

I'm currently sitting on their patio writing this article, with a Viennese (a honey and cinnamon latte).

Moniker is in Liberty Station, which has plenty of parking, and there's plenty of seating even when it's packed. I will say that this place is on the busier side. Tons of people are walking around, dogs are barking, music is playing. So, if you're looking for a quiet workplace, this probably isn't your best option.

I go to coffee shops to get away from the quietness, so I enjoy the bustle of it all.

Starbucks

I know what you're thinking– Starbucks shouldn't be on this list!

But hear me out on this.

I'm not talking about the best coffee in San Diego. In that case, Starbucks wouldn't be on this list. I'm talking about the best coffee shops to get some work done, and Starbucks is a good choice for that.

First off, Starbucks are everywhere. I have 3 Starbucks that I can easily walk to. So, no matter where you are, there's a good chance of there being one close by.

You can also count on most Starbucks having a good parking situation, ample seating, a restroom, and decent WiFi. They also have a bigger menu, so if you don't like their coffee, they have plenty of other options.

_____

I'm sure there are plenty more great coffee shops that I haven't been to yet. I tend to stick with places that I know are a good spot. These 6 options can give you a nice change of scenery and enjoyable whether you're looking to get some work done or grab coffee with a friend.

Is there somewhere else I should check out? Let me know in the comments!