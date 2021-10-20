Philly roundup: Blighted luxury houses to be demolished, schools face nurse shortage & more

There’s a lot going on in the world. Here are 5 of today’s biggest stories about the Philadelphia area.

Intersection of 2nd and Arch. Dan Mall/Unsplash

PHILADELPHIA, PA

Today is Wednesday, October 20.

Vulnerable Philly kids face a school nurse shortage that has some families ‘scared to death’

Schools throughout the city routinely only have a nurse one day a week. For children with health issues, parents are worried their children won’t receive the adequate medical attention they need.

“It just leaves children at a disadvantage,” Roxanne Carson, a parent at Richard Wright Elementary, which does not have a full-time nurse, tells the Inquirer. “They’re not able to receive proper care.”

Blighted luxury houses facing Fishtown’s Penn Treaty Park will be demolished. Now what?

It’s a mystery for many in the area how a Delaware waterfront townhouse projected managed to become abandoned in Philadelphia’s hot housing market. Inga Saffron from the Inquirer writes about what she thinks should happen to the property, now that it’s being demolished.

Home prices are rising faster than your down payment fund. Here’s what you can do.

The housing market in the region is cut-throat. What might’ve been a sizeable down payment a couple years ago is inadequate now. But there’s still hope. Here’s some advice on how you can get your foot in the door and buy your dream home.

University City affordable housing site eyed by developers of life sciences projects

Real estate companies that focus on developing lab and manufacturing space for life sciences companies are circling the site of University City Townhomes, an affordable housing complex that was put up for sale. The 2.8 acre property is estimated to be worth between $75 million to $100 million.

Witchcraft, boiled bones, and all other creepy things we learned about PA history in this new book