Philly daily roundup: Event urges eligible people vote, FBI raids home of local Proud Boys' chapter VP & more

Nick Fiorellini

There's a lot going on in the world. Here are 5 of today's biggest stories about the Philadelphia area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44xmpu_0cOjircb00
Aerial image of bridge in Wissahickon Valley ParkSallie Michalsky/Unsplash

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Hello, Philadelphia!

Today is Tuesday, October 12. Let's check out Philadelphia's biggest stories of the day.

FBI raids home of Philadelphia Proud Boys’ vice president to gather info about Capitol attack plans

The FBI raided the home of the vice president of the Proud Boys’ Philadelphia chapter, seizing his computer, phone, and other electronics to gather information related to the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, his lawyer Jonathan Moseley said yesterday.

Aaron Whallon Wolkind, 37, woke up around 4am on Friday morning to more than a dozen federal agents swarming his home in Newark, Delaware, ordering him through a loudspeaker that he exit with his hands in the air.

The Cat Whisperer’s colleagues already knew she was a superhero. Now other animal lovers can be inspired by her, too.

Kaitlyn O’Hara, aka the Cat Whisperer, loved cats. She was a veterinary nurse and advocate, and she lost her life last winter trying to save an injured cat on the side of a busy South Jersey highway. Now friends and colleagues are embarking on a project to help keep O’Hara’s legacy alive: Educating people about animals through a new book called Cat Whisperer: The Adventures of Kaitlyn and Chloe.

Isaiah Thomas urges all to register and use their right to vote

Just a week before the October 18 voter registration deadline and three weeks before the November election cycle, City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas led a #YourVoteIsYourVoice rally in the City Hall courtyard Monday afternoon.

The event was held a day after the 150th anniversary of Octavius V. Catto’s assassination in Philadelphia for trying to organize African Americans to vote.

Dual-concept Italian restaurant Figo opening in Northern Liberties

Figo Ristorante and Pizzeria is the latest eatery from Glu Hospitality, which continues to expand its footprint in Northeast Philadelphia.

The ultimate guide to Pennsylvania’s best fall foliage destinations

Philadelphia magazine’s annual fall foliage destinations list is back! While fall foliage might be coming later this year due to rain and warm temperatures, pretty scenes are on their way soon. Check out where you can go in the region for the perfect Instagram picture.

