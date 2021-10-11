Philly daily roundup: Tensions persist over legacy of Columbus, deal to house homeless from encampment unraveled & more

There’s a lot going on in the world. Here are 5 of today’s biggest stories about the Philadelphia area.

View of Ben Franklin Bridge. Adbul Delati/Unsplash

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Hello, Philadelphia!

Today is Monday, October 11. Let’s check out Philadelphia’s biggest stories of the day.

Columbus Day is now Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Here’s how that happened.

While Pennsylvania and the federal government recognize today as Columbus Day, the City of Philadelphia does not. The renaming of the holiday has also happened in other cities throughout the country. Here’s everything you need to know about what’s happening and how the holiday was renamed.

How Josh Shapiro locked down the Democratic nomination for governor without even announcing he would run

Unlike other open-seat gubernational primary elections, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who has not formally announced, is widely expected to be the Democrats’ nominee to replace Gov. Wolf. It’s like no other election in Pennsylvania’s history. Here’s how that happened.

Jalen Hurts digs deep to deliver comeback win that snaps 3-game losing streak

It’s been a tough time to be a Philly sports fan – until recently, when Jalen Hurts helped a fourth-quarter comeback this weekend to deliver the Eagles a win against the Carolina Panthers.

Queen Village home spanning five lots hits market for $2.99M

The home is nearly 7,000 square feet, featuring four bedrooms, a private garden and lawn, and a recently renovated kitchen.

Philly’s housing encampments of 2020 led to a nationally celebrated deal. Then it all began to unravel

The city’s deal with activists to provide housing with the homeless was lauded locally and nationally for providing adequate resources for the homeless. What’s been accomplished since? Nothing much, according to Nate File in Philadelphia magazine:

Once, it seemed that the encampments and their protesters had created a new, replicable model for housing-rights activism. But as time has passed, the story of the encampments and the deal has gone from one of triumph to one of negotiating naivete, lack of execution, government roadblocks, and perhaps inevitable bureaucratic slow-rolling. The obvious victims are the encampment residents, who, for a fleeting moment, believed they had won — but so far have not.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.