Philadelphia, PA

Philly daily roundup: Police break up several ‘large car gatherings’, new marketplace at LOVE Park & more

Nick Fiorellini

There’s a lot going on in the world. Here are 5 of today’s biggest stories about the Philadelphia area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z2EqH_0cGTNOhv00
LOVE statue in Center City.Steve Enoch/Unsplash

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Hello, Philadelphia!

Today is Monday, October 4. Let’s check out Philadelphia’s biggest stories of the day.

Philadelphia police break up several ‘large car gatherings’ Saturday night

Philadelphia police broke up several “large car gatherings” that formed across the city late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, including one around City Hall.

Videos that circulated on social media captured dozens of vehicles jammed up on S. 15th Street near Market around midnight. Crowds of people surrounded vehicles that were driving around in tight circles (also known as “doughnuts”), drifting in the street, and fireworks being set off amidst the chaos. One video shows a car repeatedly circling around a police vehicle.

Cpl. Jasmine Reilly said one of the overnight gatherings involved more than 200 vehicles at Tabor and Adams Avenues in Northeast Philadelphia. Police reported no injuries and no one was arrested, but she said the department is “actively investigating these incidents to determine whether charges will be forthcoming.”

Nick Sirianni’s decision-making again a factor in another Eagles loss

It’s a tough time to be a Philly’s sports fan.

Nick Sirianni, the first-year head coach, showed this weekend that he still has a lot to learn about the job during the Week 4 loss to Kansas City.

“You’re furious that you go to 1-3, but we can also see there’s things to build on,” Sirianni said. “The self-inflicted wounds have to stop, and I know I sound the same, but it’s still true. … We’re putting ourselves in holes with penalties.”

Upper Darby’s new police chief has a vision for a modern, community-focused department

After 21 months as the interim leader, Timothy Berhardt has now been appointed the superintendent of Upper Darby police.

Changes Berhardt has already made: Ordering tasers for all police officers; rolling out body cameras that all officers will wear in the coming months; mandating de-escalation and racial-sensitivity training in the instruction for officers; and hiring a victim advocate to assist people affected by crime.

“It’s about building a trust in the community with the police,” Bernhardt said in an interview with the Inquirer. “The days of just going out there, shaking a tree, and letting courts figure it out are over. That’s not policing, and that’s not how we move forward.”

New marketplace at LOVE Park features diverse mix of vendors

The marketplace located at 1600 JFK Boulevard highlights local entrepreneurs and businesses from different neighborhoods of Philadelphia offering apparel, accessories, art, wellness goods and packaged foods.

“I believe that our types of businesses have been in the background and it means a whole lot that we are being put out there now, especially in this pandemic, because we’ve lost so much,” Pamela Thornton, owner of Pound Cake Heaven, tells the Tribune.

UPenn easily outstrips fundraising target, wraps up $5.4B campaign

The campaign will likely be President Amy Gutmann’s final one, as she awaits confirmation from the U.S. Senate to serve as ambassador to Germany.

“Through the remarkable power of philanthropy, we are developing critical thinkers, creating new knowledge, and generating groundbreaking solutions that dramatically amplify Penn’s ability to make a positive impact in the world,” said to the Philadelphia Business Journal.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 4

Published by

Nick Fiorellini is a freelancer writer from the Philadelphia area.

Philadelphia, PA
219 followers

More from Nick Fiorellini

Philadelphia, PA

Philly daily roundup: Tensions persist over legacy of Columbus, deal to house homeless from encampment unraveled & more

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Hello, Philadelphia!. Today is Monday, October 11. Let’s check out Philadelphia’s biggest stories of the day. Columbus Day is now Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Here’s how that happened.

Read full story
3 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Philly daily roundup: Fall foliage suffers from warm and wet weather, Meek Mill’s latest album reflects on past & more

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Hello, Philadelphia!. Today is Friday, October 8. Let’s check out Philadelphia’s biggest stories of the day. TikTok fuels vandalism, teacher targeting, and security pranks at Philly-area schools.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Philly daily roundup: Philly magnet school admissions overhauled, Philly man arrested for role in Jan 6 riot & more

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Hello, Philadelphia!. Today is Thursday, October 7. Let’s check out Philadelphia’s biggest stories of the day. Philly’s magnet school admissions are being overhauled – in the name of equity.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Philly daily roundup: Future abortion fight in PA, weed legalization proposal comes from PA Rep and Philly Dem & more

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Hello, Philadelphia!. Today is Wednesday, October 6. Let’s check out Philadelphia’s biggest stories of the day. Abortion is a key issue for Pa. Democrats, and it could supercharge the 2022 midterms.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Philly daily roundup: Jefferson shooting exemplifies violence in health care, Postal Service changes in area & more

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Hello, Philadelphia!. Today is Tuesday, October 5. Let’s check out Philadelphia’s biggest stories of the day. At the Stephen Decatur School in Parkwood, students develop and hone their leadership skills by participating in the school-wide Leader in Me program, based on the book The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People. The purpose of the program is to equip students with the skills and self-confidence needed to thrive in their local community and classroom.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Philly daily roundup: Nursing home workers aren’t getting vaccinated, development boom stunted by crime and taxes & more

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Hello, Philadelphia!. Today is Friday, October 1. Let’s check out Philadelphia’s biggest stories of the day. Nursing home workers aren’t getting vaccinated – prompting worries about the elderly, staffing, and a coming federal mandate.

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Philly daily roundup: Afghans arriving in area aren't all refugees, man in video wrangling alligator from Philly & more

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Hello, Philadelphia!. Today is Thursday, September 30. Let’s check out Philadelphia’s biggest stories of the day. Most Afghans arriving in America are not strictly refugees, despite how they’re described. And that could be a big problem for them.

Read full story
7 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Philly daily roundup: Bucks woman who wanted to shoot Pelosi pleads guilty to Capitol riot charges, Phillies lose & more

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Hello, Philadelphia!. Today is Wednesday, September 29. Let’s check out Philadelphia’s biggest stories of the day. A Doylestown woman who said she wanted to shoot Pelosi ‘in the friggin’ brain’ pleaded guilty to Capitol riot charges.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Philly daily roundup: Bucks man is the first local Capitol rioter to plead guilty, Hite to leave PSD, & more

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Hello, Philadelphia!. Today is Tuesday, September 28. Let’s check out Philadelphia’s biggest stories of the day. Jalen Hurts has one of his worst performances in Eagles’ 41-21 loss in Dallas (Analysis)

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Where to get a frozen or blended drink in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Frozen drinks have been around for a long time. They got their start during prohibition. They’re famous in Cuba from the frozen daiquiris Ernest Hemmingway had there during his time away from America’s cold winters.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Philly Ghost Signs wants to document and explore the city’s history

PHILADELPHIA, PA — There are a lot of ghosts in Philadelphia. There’s one on 1216 Spruce Street on the southeast corner of Spruce and Camac; a bigger one on the corner of 2nd and Arch Streets; and another on the sidewalk in front of 2001 Kater Street in Graduate Hospital.

Read full story
13 comments
Philadelphia, PA

How to learn about LGBTQ history in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — What events or places come to mind when you think of Philadelphia history? Most tour guides, historians, and educators might point to the Battle of Germantown, when Congress members signed the declaration of independence, or the Liberty Bell.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Special exhibit to premiere at the Neon Museum of Philadelphia this week

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Have you been seeing ghosts lately?. Maybe, but they’re probably not the ones most people think about when they hear the word “ghost”. Ghost signs are old hand-painted advertisements that are on the sides of a buildings. They depict everything from chewing gum to tobacco and are kept up today, long after their intended commerical purpose, because of nostalgia or indifference by property owners.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

VHS Swap presented by the Philadelphia Unnamed Film Festival premieres tomorrow

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Dust off your old VHS tapes, they might be worth something to someone. Tomorrow, the Philadelphia Unnamed Film Festival (PUFF) presents their VHS Swap at 2223 Theater from 12pm - 4pm. Visitors will be able to buy, sell, and trade VHSes, DVDs, baseball cards, video games, books, and any other physical ephemera you can find.

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

"Rally to Save Carousel House" is scheduled for Saturday

After years of ignoring requests for repairs by management, city officials want to tear the Carousel House down. A rally planned for Saturday hopes to change that outcome. The 19th annual Katie Kirlin Junior Wheelchair Basketball Tournament took place at Carousel House in 2017.Philadelphia Department of Parks and Recreation.

Read full story
Bala Cynwyd, PA

Bala Cynwyd Post Legion begins renovating its historic lodge

BALA CYNWYD, PA — An outdated roof in need of repairs. A kitchen filled with old appliances. An inaccessible entryway that limits who can enter the lodge. The Vandiver-Moylan American Legion PA Post 355 needs some tender loving care.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Beyond the Bell Tours, Philly’s tour group focused on marginalized communities, is back

Beyond the Bell Tours was forced to shut down their in-person tours during their pandemic. They’re back — and ready to share the city’s diverse history with the world. Joey Leroux, co-founder of Beyond the Bell, giving a tour.Beyond the Bell Tours.

Read full story
3 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The oldest continuously run tavern in Philly is still going strong

Exterior of McGillin's Olde Ale House in Center City, PhiladelphiaThomas Robert Clarke. They opened the year Abraham Lincoln was elected president. They’ve survived two pandemics and prohibition. They’ve stayed open longer than some of Philadelphia’s most iconic institutions.

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Documentary on Kensington changemaker premieres at Philly Latino Film Festival

Joe Quint’s latest documentary is different from his other projects. For years, the Temple University alum has produced work that shines a light on the experiences of survivors, loved ones of victims, and witnesses of gun violence through his long-term project It Takes Us: Stories of Gun Violence from Across America.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy