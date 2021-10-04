Philly daily roundup: Police break up several ‘large car gatherings’, new marketplace at LOVE Park & more

There’s a lot going on in the world. Here are 5 of today’s biggest stories about the Philadelphia area.

LOVE statue in Center City. Steve Enoch/Unsplash

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Hello, Philadelphia!

Today is Monday, October 4. Let’s check out Philadelphia’s biggest stories of the day.

Philadelphia police break up several ‘large car gatherings’ Saturday night

Philadelphia police broke up several “large car gatherings” that formed across the city late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, including one around City Hall.

Videos that circulated on social media captured dozens of vehicles jammed up on S. 15th Street near Market around midnight. Crowds of people surrounded vehicles that were driving around in tight circles (also known as “doughnuts”), drifting in the street, and fireworks being set off amidst the chaos. One video shows a car repeatedly circling around a police vehicle .

Cpl. Jasmine Reilly said one of the overnight gatherings involved more than 200 vehicles at Tabor and Adams Avenues in Northeast Philadelphia. Police reported no injuries and no one was arrested, but she said the department is “actively investigating these incidents to determine whether charges will be forthcoming.”

Nick Sirianni’s decision-making again a factor in another Eagles loss

It’s a tough time to be a Philly’s sports fan.

Nick Sirianni, the first-year head coach, showed this weekend that he still has a lot to learn about the job during the Week 4 loss to Kansas City.

“You’re furious that you go to 1-3, but we can also see there’s things to build on,” Sirianni said. “The self-inflicted wounds have to stop, and I know I sound the same, but it’s still true. … We’re putting ourselves in holes with penalties.”

Upper Darby’s new police chief has a vision for a modern, community-focused department

After 21 months as the interim leader, Timothy Berhardt has now been appointed the superintendent of Upper Darby police.

Changes Berhardt has already made: Ordering tasers for all police officers; rolling out body cameras that all officers will wear in the coming months; mandating de-escalation and racial-sensitivity training in the instruction for officers; and hiring a victim advocate to assist people affected by crime.

“It’s about building a trust in the community with the police,” Bernhardt said in an interview with the Inquirer. “The days of just going out there, shaking a tree, and letting courts figure it out are over. That’s not policing, and that’s not how we move forward.”

New marketplace at LOVE Park features diverse mix of vendors

The marketplace located at 1600 JFK Boulevard highlights local entrepreneurs and businesses from different neighborhoods of Philadelphia offering apparel, accessories, art, wellness goods and packaged foods.

“I believe that our types of businesses have been in the background and it means a whole lot that we are being put out there now, especially in this pandemic, because we’ve lost so much,” Pamela Thornton, owner of Pound Cake Heaven , tells the Tribune.

UPenn easily outstrips fundraising target, wraps up $5.4B campaign

The campaign will likely be President Amy Gutmann’s final one, as she awaits confirmation from the U.S. Senate to serve as ambassador to Germany.

“Through the remarkable power of philanthropy, we are developing critical thinkers, creating new knowledge, and generating groundbreaking solutions that dramatically amplify Penn’s ability to make a positive impact in the world,” said to the Philadelphia Business Journal.

