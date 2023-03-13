Junk donated at Goodwill is worth thousands

In today's age of technology, it has become easier than ever to find items to resell for a profit. People have been scouring thrift stores, garage sales, and flea markets for years, looking for hidden gems that they can sell for a profit. With the advent of online marketplaces like eBay and Amazon, the process has become even more streamlined, allowing anyone with an internet connection to participate in the reselling game.

One of the most popular places to find items to resell is Goodwill. Goodwill is a non-profit organization that operates thrift stores across the United States. People donate items they no longer need, and Goodwill sells them to support job training programs and other community initiatives. Goodwill stores are known for their low prices, making them a perfect place to hunt for items to resell.

One of the most sought-after items to find at Goodwill is old phones. While most people are quick to upgrade their phones when a new model comes out, many others are looking for older phones for various reasons. Some people prefer older phones for their simplicity and reliability, while others need them for their work or hobbies. Either way, older phones can be resold for a significant profit on eBay.

To find these phones, resellers often check the electronics section of Goodwill stores. They look for phones that are in good condition, and they also check to see if the phone comes with any accessories, such as chargers or cases. Once they find a phone that they believe they can resell, they purchase it and list it on eBay. Some of these older phones can sell for hundreds of dollars, depending on their condition and rarity.

Another popular item to find and resell is books. While not as lucrative as some other items, books can still be a profitable item to resell, especially if they are rare or out-of-print. Many resellers check the book section of thrift stores, looking for books that are in good condition and have a high resale value. They then list these books on Amazon, where they can be sold for a profit.

To be successful at reselling books, it's important to do your research. You need to know which books are in demand and which ones are not worth your time. Some books may be worth only a few cents, while others can sell for hundreds or even thousands of dollars. Many resellers use a tool called ScoutIQ to scan books on their phone, which will tell them how profitable and how often the book sells on Amazon. You also need to be aware of the condition of the book, as books that are damaged or marked up may not sell as well.

Reselling items that you find at thrift stores or other second-hand sources can be a lucrative business. With the rise of online marketplaces like eBay and Amazon, it's easier than ever to find buyers for the items that you find. While it does require some research and effort, reselling items can be a fun and rewarding way to make some extra money. So next time you're out and about, keep your eyes peeled for hidden gems that you can turn into a profit.

