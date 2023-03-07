Boston man makes $14,000 per month renting out his cars

Andrei Echeverria is not an ordinary car enthusiast. The Boston native has transformed his passion for restoring and trading cars into a profitable side business. According to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It, Echeverria, who is 32 years old, can earn as much as $14,000 per month by renting out his six vehicles to strangers in Boston using the rental platform Turo. For instance, his 2021 Jeep Gladiator is listed on Turo for $89 per day, whereas the same car can be rented from Enterprise Rent-A-Car at the airport for $204 per day, as per the company's website.

But how does Turo work? It's simple: owners list their vehicles on the platform with details such as make, model, and daily rental price. Renters can then search for available cars in their desired location and book them for specific dates. Turo handles the insurance, background checks, and payment processing, and takes a commission on each rental.

One advantage of Turo over traditional car rental companies is the variety of vehicles available. From luxury cars to vintage classics, Turo offers a unique driving experience for renters. Owners can also set their own prices, allowing them to earn more for high-end or in-demand cars.

Of course, there are some requirements for owners looking to list their vehicles on Turo. The car must be less than 12 years old, have fewer than 130,000 miles, and meet Turo's safety and eligibility criteria. Owners are also responsible for maintaining the car and ensuring it's clean and presentable for renters.

But for those willing to put in the effort, Turo can be a profitable and flexible way to make money. Owners can choose when to make their cars available for rent and can set their own rules for mileage limits and delivery options. So why not turn your passion for cars into a money-making venture with Turo? With the platform's growing popularity and success stories like Echeverria's, it's never been easier to rent out your wheels and earn some extra cash.