Couple makes thousands reselling old shoes from thrift stores

In recent years, a growing trend has emerged where people are making money by buying old shoes from thrift stores and then reselling them online for a profit. This phenomenon has been particularly popular on platforms like eBay and Poshmark, where buyers are willing to pay top dollar for vintage, rare, and limited edition shoes. According to MSN, a couple from Maine made $200,000 in revenue last year on Poshmark reselling shoes.

The process is relatively simple: thrift store shoppers hunt for gently used shoes that are in good condition, paying close attention to the brand, model, and condition of the shoes. They may also consider the current demand for certain styles or brands, as well as the rarity of the shoes in question. Once they have found a good candidate, they purchase the shoes for a fraction of their original price, and then resell them online for a profit.

While this may sound like a niche hobby, it is actually a thriving industry, with many people making a full-time living from reselling shoes. In fact, some resellers have built up substantial businesses, earning thousands of dollars each month from selling shoes online.

So, what makes this business so lucrative? There are several factors at play. First, vintage and rare shoes are highly sought after by collectors and enthusiasts. Second, many people are willing to pay a premium for shoes that are in good condition and have been well taken care of. Finally, the rise of online marketplaces like eBay and Poshmark has made it easier than ever for resellers to connect with buyers from all over the world.

Of course, there are some challenges that come with this business model as well. For one thing, it can be time-consuming and labor-intensive to sift through all the shoes at a thrift store to find the best ones. Resellers also need to have a good understanding of the market and be able to accurately assess the value of different shoes. Finally, there is always the risk of getting stuck with shoes that don't sell or that sell for less than what was paid for them.

Despite these challenges, many people are finding success in this industry. By staying up to date on the latest trends and maintaining a keen eye for quality shoes, resellers can turn their hobby into a profitable side hustle or even a full-time business.