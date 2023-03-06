Reselling Nintendo games on eBay brings in BIG money

In recent years, more and more people have turned to garage sales as a way to make money. While some may see these sales as an opportunity to pick up some bargains for themselves, others have discovered that they can make a significant profit by reselling the items they find on online marketplaces like eBay. One popular item that many resellers have been able to make money from is video games, particularly those from the Nintendo 64 (N64) era.

Photo by Pat Moin/Unsplash on Unsplash

For those unfamiliar with the N64, it was a video game console released by Nintendo in 1996. The system was popular at the time and had a number of popular games released for it, including classics like Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and GoldenEye 007. While the system may be over 25 years old now, many people still have fond memories of playing these games and are willing to pay good money to relive them.

For resellers, this nostalgia can be a goldmine. Many people who owned an N64 as a child may have lost or sold their games over the years, and are now looking to repurchase them. Additionally, new generations of gamers who weren't around during the N64 era may be interested in experiencing these classic titles for themselves.

One of the great things about reselling N64 games is that they can often be found for cheap at garage sales. While some people may not realize the value of what they have, others may simply be looking to get rid of old video games they no longer play. As a result, it's not uncommon to find N64 games priced at just a few dollars each.

However, the real money comes when reselling these games online. While some N64 games may only sell for $10 or $20, others can go for much higher prices. For example, a copy of the game Conker's Bad Fur Day recently sold for over $700 on eBay. While this is an extreme example, it's not uncommon to see popular N64 games like Super Smash Bros. or Mario Kart 64 sell for $50 or more.

Of course, not every N64 game is going to be a big moneymaker. Some titles are less popular than others and may not be worth much. Additionally, the condition of the game and its packaging can also play a role in how much it sells for. A game that's in mint condition with its original box and manual will generally be worth more than a game that's missing its box or has scratches on the cartridge.

Overall, reselling N64 games can be a great way to make some extra money, especially for those who have a passion for video games. By keeping an eye out for garage sales and being knowledgeable about the value of different games, resellers can potentially turn a small investment into a sizable profit. However, it's important to remember that reselling items online can be unpredictable, and there's no guarantee that every game will sell for a high price. Nonetheless, with some patience and persistence, reselling N64 games can be a fun and profitable side hustle.