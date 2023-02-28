45% of Americans have Side Hustles to supplement income

Nick Davis

In recent years, the concept of a "side hustle" has gained increasing popularity among Americans. A side hustle is essentially a second job or a source of income that is in addition to a person's primary job. It is usually something that is pursued outside of regular working hours and often involves using one's skills, talents, or hobbies to generate additional income.

According to Zippia, 45% of Americans have a side hustle in 2023. However, Men are nearly 19% more likely to have a side hustle compared to women, with 44% of men saying they have a side hustle, compared to 37% of women.

One of the primary reasons why many Americans have a side hustle is to supplement their income. With rising costs of living and stagnant wages, many people are finding it challenging to make ends meet. A side hustle can provide some financial relief and help individuals pay off debt, save for emergencies, or pursue their financial goals.

Another reason why people pursue a side hustle is to pursue their passions or hobbies. For many individuals, their primary job may not be fulfilling or may not allow them to express their creativity or pursue their interests fully. A side hustle can provide an outlet for these passions and allow individuals to explore new avenues and develop new skills.

Now is the best time to start a side hustle and leverage the internet. For example, if you start a lawn care business you can use social media to network and find clients. Or, if you don’t have time, money and need flexibility you could sell other businesses products through something called affiliate marketing. Many companies have affiliate programs you could apply to and when somebody clicks on the links they give you and buys a product, the business will pay you a commission. For example, the Company Blue Cube Baths sell ice baths, which have become very popular over the last year for many health benefits. Blue Cube Baths has an affiliate program that is free to join and will pay up to $1000 for selling their ice baths. So, if you can network, create content on social media and share products people want to buy, then you could get paid a commission from the sales you make.

In some cases, a side hustle can also serve as a safety net in the event of job loss or unexpected expenses. With the pandemic's economic impact, many people have experienced job loss or reduced hours, leading them to rely on their side hustles for income.

Additionally, a side hustle can be an excellent opportunity for individuals to network, develop new skills, and gain experience in new industries. Many side hustles involve freelancing or working on a contract basis, which can provide exposure to different companies and industries and help individuals build their professional networks.

However, while a side hustle can offer many benefits, it is essential to consider the potential downsides. Side hustles can be time-consuming and may lead to burnout if not managed correctly. Additionally, individuals must ensure that their side hustle does not conflict with their primary job or violate any employment agreements.

Overall, the increasing popularity of side hustles among Americans is a reflection of the changing nature of work and the need for additional income sources. Whether pursued for financial reasons, personal fulfillment, or professional development, a side hustle can provide many benefits. However, individuals must carefully consider the potential risks and ensure that their side hustle does not negatively impact their primary job or overall well-being. I am always writing about Side Hustles. Click Here so you never miss a Side Hustle post.

*This article contains an affiliate link

