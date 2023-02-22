People are making thousands reselling toys from Goodwill

In recent years, a growing number of people have discovered a new way to make money online: by reselling toys they find at Goodwill on eBay. The idea is simple: scour Goodwill stores for rare or valuable toys, purchase them for a low price, and then sell them on eBay for a profit. In an article by eBay reseller Jordan Malik, he explains what toys to look for and just how profitable they can be. While this may seem like an easy way to make money, the reality is that it requires a lot of time, effort, and a bit of luck, but it is possible to make thousands a year doing so.

Photo by Ryan Quintal/Unsplash on Unsplash

The first step to making money reselling toys from Goodwill on eBay is to do your research. You need to know which toys are in demand, what they are worth, and where to find them. This requires spending a lot of time on eBay, researching completed listings and current trends. You may also want to read blogs or join online communities where people share tips and strategies for reselling toys.

Once you have an idea of what toys to look for, the next step is to hit the Goodwill stores. Goodwill is a popular destination for toy resellers because they often have a wide selection of items at low prices. However, finding valuable toys at Goodwill is not always easy. You may need to visit multiple stores, check the toy section regularly, and be patient.

When you do find a valuable toy, the next step is to purchase it at a low price. This may require some negotiation with the Goodwill staff, as they may not always be willing to lower the price. You will also need to check the item carefully to ensure that it is in good condition and has all the necessary pieces.

Once you have purchased the toy, the next step is to list it on eBay. This involves taking high-quality photos, writing a detailed description, and setting a competitive price. You will also need to factor in shipping costs, which can be a significant expense if the toy is large or heavy.

After you have listed the toy, the final step is to wait for it to sell. This can take anywhere from a few days to several weeks, depending on the demand for the toy and the competition from other sellers. Once the toy sells, you will need to carefully package it and ship it to the buyer.

While reselling toys from Goodwill on eBay can be a lucrative way to make money, it is not without its challenges. Finding valuable toys at Goodwill requires a lot of time and effort, and there is no guarantee that you will find anything worth reselling. Additionally, eBay is a highly competitive marketplace, and you may need to lower your prices or offer free shipping in order to stay competitive.

Overall, reselling toys from Goodwill on eBay can be a great way to make some extra money on the side. However, it is important to approach it with a realistic mindset and understand that it is not a get-rich-quick scheme. With persistence, research, and a bit of luck, you may be able to turn a profit from this unusual side hustle.