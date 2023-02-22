People are making thousands reselling shoes from stores like Salvation Army

In recent years, the reselling of shoes has become a popular way for people to make money. One surprising source of inventory for these resellers has been the Salvation Army. Reselling shoes from the Salvation Army, and other thrift stores, can be a lucrative business for those who know what to look for and where to sell. An article by Business Insider reported a couple made $200,000 in revenue last year on Poshmark by reselling shoes they bought from thrift stores.

Photo by Nqobile Vundla/Unsplash on Unsplash

The Salvation Army is a charitable organization that operates thrift stores across the United States. These stores accept donations of gently used items and sell them to support the organization's mission. While the goal of the Salvation Army is to provide affordable clothing and other goods to those in need, the reality is that some of the items that are donated are high-end and can fetch a good price on the secondary market.

Shoe resellers who are looking for inventory have found that thrift stores like the Salvation Army can be a goldmine. The key is to know what brands and styles are in demand, and to be able to quickly identify them in the store. Some resellers even use apps like Poshmark or eBay to research the value of certain shoes before they go shopping. This way, they can be sure that they are buying shoes that will sell for a profit.

Once resellers have purchased their inventory, they can list the shoes on online marketplaces like eBay, Poshmark, or Depop. These platforms allow resellers to reach a large audience of potential buyers, and the competition between buyers can drive up the price of a listing. In some cases, resellers can make hundreds or even thousands of dollars on a single pair of shoes.

However, there are a few things that resellers need to keep in mind when buying and selling shoes from the Salvation Army. First, they need to be aware of the condition of the shoes they are buying. While thrift stores do their best to only sell items that are in good condition, some shoes may have been worn heavily or have damage that isn't immediately obvious. Resellers should carefully inspect each pair of shoes before they buy them to ensure that they are in good enough condition to resell.

Second, resellers need to be mindful of the fact that they are profiting off of a charitable organization. While the Salvation Army does benefit from the sale of donated items, resellers who are buying items to make a profit may be taking inventory away from people who need it. Some resellers mitigate this by donating a portion of their profits to the Salvation Army or other charitable organizations.

Overall, reselling shoes from the Salvation Army and other thrift stores can be a profitable business for those who know what to look for and where to sell. While it is important to be mindful of the condition of the shoes and the impact that reselling may have on the organization, this can be a great way to make extra money while helping to keep shoes out of landfills. With a bit of knowledge and a good eye for style, anyone can become a successful shoe reseller.