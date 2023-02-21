From Trash to Treasure: Cleaning trash cans could make people thousands

Trash cans are an essential part of our daily lives, helping to keep our homes and neighborhoods clean and sanitary. However, cleaning them can be a dirty and unpleasant task that many people would rather avoid. This presents a unique opportunity for those who are willing to do the work and make money cleaning other people's trash cans.

Photo by Trinity Nguyen/Unsplash on Unsplash

First and foremost, it is important to recognize that there is a demand for this type of service. Many people are willing to pay someone else to take care of this unpleasant task, especially if they have limited mobility, a busy schedule, or simply do not want to deal with the mess. This demand presents an opportunity for entrepreneurs to fill a gap in the market and make money providing a valuable service.

To get started, you will need a few basic supplies, including a pressure washer, cleaning solution, gloves, and a means of transporting the supplies. You may also need a business license, liability insurance, and other permits depending on your local regulations. It is important to do your research and ensure that you are operating within the law and meeting all necessary requirements.

Once you have your supplies and paperwork in order, you can start marketing your services. This can be done through flyers, social media, local advertising, and word of mouth. Leveraging apps like Nextdoor and local town garage sale groups on Facebook would be a great way to gain customers. It may take some time to build up a client base, but with persistence and a good reputation, you can start to see a steady stream of income.

When cleaning trash cans, it is important to follow proper safety procedures and hygiene practices. Wear protective gloves and clothing, and dispose of any hazardous materials properly. Use cleaning solutions that are safe for both the cans and the environment. Take care to avoid damaging the cans, and be respectful of your clients' property.

Pricing for trash can cleaning services will vary depending on the size of the cans, the frequency of cleaning, and other factors such as location and competition. You may want to offer different packages or discounts for recurring clients to encourage repeat business. According to Bin Wash Systems, the most common of services are a one time cleaning, a monthly service, and a bi-monthly service. Average prices per can for a one time cleaning range from $20-$30, while monthly services range from $8-$12 per can, and a bi-monthly service averages $12-$15 per can.

In addition to basic trash can cleaning, you can also offer additional services such as deodorizing, disinfecting, and even recycling. This can help to differentiate your business and provide additional value to your clients.

Overall, making money cleaning other people's trash cans requires hard work, attention to detail, and a willingness to get your hands dirty. However, for those who are willing to put in the effort, it can be a profitable and fulfilling venture. By providing a valuable service that many people are willing to pay for, you can create a successful business and contribute to your community's cleanliness.