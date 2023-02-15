People are making extra money reselling items from Goodwill

Nick Davis

In recent years, there has been a growing trend of people making money by reselling items they find at thrift stores and other second-hand shops. With the rise of online marketplaces like eBay and Amazon, it has become easier than ever to turn these items into a profitable side hustle. One popular strategy is to buy low-priced goods at Goodwill and other thrift stores and resell them online for a markup. In an article from The U.S. Sun, a reseller discovered name-brand shoes worth $60 selling for just $13 at Goodwill. This was just one pair, but some resellers go to multiple thrift stores in a day bringing home multiple items to resell online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sSIGs_0koNX3TP00
Photo byBecca McHaffie/UnsplashonUnsplash

One of the most profitable categories for resellers is shoes. Many shoppers are willing to pay top dollar for rare or vintage sneakers, and these items can often be found at Goodwill stores for a fraction of their original cost. Resellers can research the value of different styles and brands to identify items with high resale potential. Some resellers even camp out in front of Goodwill stores to be first in line when new donations arrive, hoping to find the next valuable pair of shoes.

Clothing is another popular category for resellers, especially name brand items. Goodwill stores often receive clothing donations from high-end brands that are still in good condition, but which the original owners no longer need or want. Resellers can capitalize on these items by photographing them, creating listings with accurate descriptions, and pricing them competitively on eBay or other online marketplaces.

Toys are also a popular category for resellers, especially for those who focus on vintage or collectible items. Goodwill stores often receive donations of toys that are no longer sold in stores, or that are no longer being produced. These items can be highly sought after by collectors, and can fetch high prices on online marketplaces.

In addition to eBay, many resellers also use Amazon to sell items they find at Goodwill. Books are a particularly popular category for this strategy. Many Goodwill stores have large selections of used books, which can be sold on Amazon for a profit. Resellers can use tools like the ScoutIQ to scan the barcodes of books on their phone and quickly determine their resale value and how often the item sells. With a little research and patience, resellers can turn a small investment in a stack of books into a lucrative source of income.

Of course, not all resellers are successful, and it can take time and effort to build a profitable business. Resellers must be patient, diligent, and willing to put in the time to research and find high-value items. They must also be prepared to deal with customers, shipping logistics, and other aspects of running an online business. However, for those who are willing to put in the work, reselling items from Goodwill and other thrift stores can be a fun and rewarding way to make extra money. I am always writing about Side Hustles. Click Here so you never miss a Side Hustle post.

*This article contains an affiliate link

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Reselling# Business# Goodwill# eBay# Amazon

Comments / 16

Published by

Writing about side hustles and the freedom it can create for people and their families.

Mishawaka, IN
6K followers

More from Nick Davis

People are making thousands selling print-on-demand products

In recent years, print-on-demand (POD) services have become increasingly popular among independent artists, photographers, and designers looking to monetize their creative work. One platform that has emerged as a leading marketplace for POD products is Etsy, a global e-commerce platform that specializes in handmade, vintage, and unique items. For example, an article by The US Sun reported that a woman said that her profit margin is about 30%, meaning she pocketed about $30,000 of the $100,000 revenue in three months of her print-on-demand Etsy store.

Read full story

People are making thousands reselling shoes from stores like Salvation Army

In recent years, the reselling of shoes has become a popular way for people to make money. One surprising source of inventory for these resellers has been the Salvation Army. Reselling shoes from the Salvation Army, and other thrift stores, can be a lucrative business for those who know what to look for and where to sell. An article by Business Insider reported a couple made $200,000 in revenue last year on Poshmark by reselling shoes they bought from thrift stores.

Read full story
2 comments

From Trash to Treasure: Cleaning trash cans could make people thousands

Trash cans are an essential part of our daily lives, helping to keep our homes and neighborhoods clean and sanitary. However, cleaning them can be a dirty and unpleasant task that many people would rather avoid. This presents a unique opportunity for those who are willing to do the work and make money cleaning other people's trash cans.

Read full story
7 comments

Inflation is driving Americans to find second jobs

The United States is currently experiencing a period of inflation, which has caused a rise in the cost of living for many Americans. As a result, people are finding it increasingly difficult to make ends meet with just one job. In response to this, many are picking up second jobs or starting side hustles to supplement their income.

Read full story
6 comments

People are making thousands per month blogging

Blogging has been around for decades now, and many people have been able to turn their passion for writing into a full-time career. However, with the rise of social media and other forms of online content, some have questioned whether blogging is still a viable way to make money. Despite this, many people are still making a substantial income through their blogs. An article by Business Insider reported, “a woman owns 25 websites where she blogs regularly about topics like gardening or home decor. She started in 2000 and for years made $3,000 a month and now she makes $130,000 in revenue monthly.”

Read full story

People are making a living selling used books online

Selling used books on Amazon can be a profitable business for those who have a keen eye for finding hidden gems in thrift stores, library sales, small town book stores, garage sales, and estate sales. Sounds crazy but many people make a full-time living reselling used books on Amazon, Bryn Elise is an example of a person who has shared her story of making $100,000 a year just by reselling used books. This method of earning money is not only an environmentally-friendly option to dispose of unwanted books but can also be a lucrative source of income for individuals who are interested in the trade.

Read full story
2 comments

People are making millions reselling items from Walmart

Reselling items from Walmart on Amazon is a popular method for making money online. By buying products from Walmart at a lower price and selling them for a profit on Amazon, individuals can earn a significant amount of income. A CNBC article covered how one man has made millions buying and reselling Walmart items on Amazon. However, it's important to approach this business model with caution and strategic planning to ensure success.

Read full story
159 comments

People are making up to $25 per hour driving for Amazon Flex

Amazon Flex is a program that allows individuals to earn money by delivering packages for Amazon as independent contractors. The program offers a flexible schedule and the opportunity to earn a good income by utilizing your own vehicle and delivering packages to customers.

Read full story
14 comments

People are making thousands selling books on Amazon

Have you ever walked into a thrift store or library sale and stumbled upon a pile of books that seem to have little value, only to later find out that they are worth a lot of money on Amazon? If you haven't, you're missing out on a great opportunity to make some extra cash.

Read full story
19 comments

Pet waste removal business is making people thousands per month

Pet waste removal is a growing business that provides pet owners with a convenient and hygienic solution for disposing of pet waste. It is a service that can be started with minimal investment and has the potential to generate a good income. According to a Business Insider article, a man brings in $20,000 to $25,000 a month with his pet waste removal business. In this article, we will explore the ins and outs of pet waste removal and how it can be a profitable venture for people looking to start their own business.

Read full story
15 comments

Online privacy continues to be a growing concern

Our lives continue to grow online and with that is a growing concern for online privacy. In an article by Tech Republic, in 2021, Cisco has released the results of a survey of consumers and their opinions on digital privacy, and the findings have led it to create what it calls the New Trust Standard, a benchmark that assesses businesses over the course of their digital transformation initiatives to determine how trustworthy they are.

Read full story
1 comments

Public WiFi is not as safe as people think

Public WiFi has become a staple of modern life, offering a convenient way to stay connected while on the go. Unfortunately, despite its popularity and convenience, public WiFi is not as safe as many people believe. There are several reasons why public WiFi networks can be risky, and it is important to understand these risks in order to protect your personal information and online accounts.

Read full story
1 comments

People are making thousands flipping used furniture

Refurbishing used furniture is an environmentally conscious and cost-effective way to upgrade your home décor. It's also a great business opportunity for those who enjoy being creative and want to make a side income. An article by Sharetown said, resellers can earn anywhere from $500 to $10,000 per month flipping furniture.

Read full story
1 comments

Notes on your phone is the worst place to store passwords

In today's digital age, most of us have multiple online accounts, each with its own username and password. To keep track of all these credentials, many people resort to writing down their passwords in the notes app on their phone. However, this seemingly convenient habit could expose users to significant security risks.

Read full story
7 comments

Businesses make thousands a year by sending emails to customers

Email marketing has become a vital tool for businesses to reach out to their customers and remind them of upcoming services or promote new offerings. With the advancement of technology, businesses are utilizing innovative strategies to maximize the benefits of email communication. Using email marketing tools like AWeber, businesses are able to maximize their opportunity to make a sale with customers.

Read full story

People are making thousands a year reselling items on Amazon

In today's world, making money has become an essential aspect for many individuals. With the rise of e-commerce platforms like Amazon, people have found innovative ways to make a profit. One such way is by buying clearance items from stores and then reselling them on Amazon.

Read full story

People are making thousands reselling garage sale items

Garage sales are a great way to get rid of unwanted items and make some extra cash. But what if you could turn that one-time profit into a steady stream of income? That's where reselling garage sale items on eBay comes in.

Read full story
11 comments

People are making thousands finding lawn mowing clients on social media

Mowing lawns can be a great way to earn extra cash, and with the rise of social media and online marketplaces, it's easier than ever to find customers. One way to get started is by using local Facebook garage sale groups and the Nextdoor app to find potential clients in your area.

Read full story
37 comments

Side hustles growing in 2023

As we continue to see more aspects of our life go digital, so will businesses. The people who figure out how to build online even if their business is “blue collar” will ultimately win. Here are side hustles that will continue to grow in 2023.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy