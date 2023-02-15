People are making extra money reselling items from Goodwill

In recent years, there has been a growing trend of people making money by reselling items they find at thrift stores and other second-hand shops. With the rise of online marketplaces like eBay and Amazon, it has become easier than ever to turn these items into a profitable side hustle. One popular strategy is to buy low-priced goods at Goodwill and other thrift stores and resell them online for a markup. In an article from The U.S. Sun, a reseller discovered name-brand shoes worth $60 selling for just $13 at Goodwill. This was just one pair, but some resellers go to multiple thrift stores in a day bringing home multiple items to resell online.

Photo by Becca McHaffie/Unsplash on Unsplash

One of the most profitable categories for resellers is shoes. Many shoppers are willing to pay top dollar for rare or vintage sneakers, and these items can often be found at Goodwill stores for a fraction of their original cost. Resellers can research the value of different styles and brands to identify items with high resale potential. Some resellers even camp out in front of Goodwill stores to be first in line when new donations arrive, hoping to find the next valuable pair of shoes.

Clothing is another popular category for resellers, especially name brand items. Goodwill stores often receive clothing donations from high-end brands that are still in good condition, but which the original owners no longer need or want. Resellers can capitalize on these items by photographing them, creating listings with accurate descriptions, and pricing them competitively on eBay or other online marketplaces.

Toys are also a popular category for resellers, especially for those who focus on vintage or collectible items. Goodwill stores often receive donations of toys that are no longer sold in stores, or that are no longer being produced. These items can be highly sought after by collectors, and can fetch high prices on online marketplaces.

In addition to eBay, many resellers also use Amazon to sell items they find at Goodwill. Books are a particularly popular category for this strategy. Many Goodwill stores have large selections of used books, which can be sold on Amazon for a profit. Resellers can use tools like the ScoutIQ to scan the barcodes of books on their phone and quickly determine their resale value and how often the item sells. With a little research and patience, resellers can turn a small investment in a stack of books into a lucrative source of income.

Of course, not all resellers are successful, and it can take time and effort to build a profitable business. Resellers must be patient, diligent, and willing to put in the time to research and find high-value items. They must also be prepared to deal with customers, shipping logistics, and other aspects of running an online business. However, for those who are willing to put in the work, reselling items from Goodwill and other thrift stores can be a fun and rewarding way to make extra money. I am always writing about Side Hustles. Click Here so you never miss a Side Hustle post.

*This article contains an affiliate link