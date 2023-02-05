Public WiFi is not as safe as people think

Public WiFi has become a staple of modern life, offering a convenient way to stay connected while on the go. Unfortunately, despite its popularity and convenience, public WiFi is not as safe as many people believe. There are several reasons why public WiFi networks can be risky, and it is important to understand these risks in order to protect your personal information and online accounts.

Photo by Bernard Hermant/Unsplash on Unsplash

One of the main reasons why public WiFi is not secure is due to the lack of encryption. Data transmitted over unencrypted public WiFi networks can be intercepted and viewed by anyone who is monitoring the network. This means that sensitive information such as login credentials, credit card numbers, and other personal information can be easily stolen. Many people will use VPN’s like NordVPN to help protect them online. VPN’s encrypts internet traffic, making it difficult for ISPs, government agencies, hackers, and advertisers to track online activities. This protects users' online privacy and prevents sensitive information from being intercepted.

Another issue with public WiFi is that some networks are not secure and can be easily hacked. Malicious actors can steal sensitive information, such as login credentials, credit card numbers, and other sensitive information. Rogue WiFi networks, created by malicious actors to mimic legitimate networks, can also be used to trick users into handing over their sensitive information.

Man-in-the-middle attacks are another common threat when using public WiFi. This type of attack allows a malicious actor to intercept and eavesdrop on data transmitted over the network, stealing sensitive information such as login credentials, credit card numbers, and other sensitive information.

Finally, public WiFi networks can also be a vector for spreading malware. Attackers can use these networks to infect devices with malicious software, potentially stealing sensitive information or causing other harm.

Overall, public WiFi networks may be convenient, but they also come with significant risks. To protect your personal information and online accounts, it is important to use a virtual private network (VPN), reputable security software, and to be cautious when connecting to public networks. By taking these precautions, you can reduce the risk of your sensitive information falling into the wrong hands.

