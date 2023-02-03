People are making thousands flipping used furniture

Refurbishing used furniture is an environmentally conscious and cost-effective way to upgrade your home décor. It's also a great business opportunity for those who enjoy being creative and want to make a side income. An article by Sharetown said, resellers can earn anywhere from $500 to $10,000 per month flipping furniture.

Photo by Phillip Goldsberry/Unsplash on Unsplash

People who refurbish used furniture typically purchase items from thrift stores, garage sales, or online marketplaces like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace. Sometimes people get furniture for free on Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist, because people really want the item gone. These pieces are often dated or in poor condition, but with a little creativity and effort, they can be transformed into beautiful, functional pieces that people will love.

One popular refurbishing technique is upcycling, which involves giving an old piece of furniture a new purpose by changing its design. For example, an old dresser can be transformed into a bathroom vanity or a side table by sanding down the surface, painting it a new color, and adding new hardware.

Another technique is restoring, which involves repairing or replacing damaged or worn parts of a piece of furniture. For example, a chair with a wobbly leg can be fixed with a new joint, and a table with a scratched surface can be refinished to restore its original beauty.

To make money from refurbishing used furniture, it's important to have a good eye for design and quality. You should be able to identify pieces that have potential and know how to turn them into something people will want to buy. You'll also need to be willing to invest time and money into your projects.

To get started, you'll need some basic tools, such as sandpaper, paint, and brushes. You can also invest in more specialized tools, like a power sander or a wood router, as your business grows.

Marketing your refurbished furniture is also crucial to success. You can sell your pieces through online marketplaces, social media, or at local flea markets or craft fairs. You can also build a website to showcase your portfolio and reach a wider audience.

Overall, refurbishing used furniture is a creative and rewarding way to make money while doing something you love. It's a great way to give old furniture a second life and help reduce waste in the process. If you have a passion for design and a willingness to learn and invest, you can turn your hobby into a successful business.