Notes on your phone is the worst place to store passwords

In today's digital age, most of us have multiple online accounts, each with its own username and password. To keep track of all these credentials, many people resort to writing down their passwords in the notes app on their phone. However, this seemingly convenient habit could expose users to significant security risks.

The notes app on your phone is not a secure password manager. It lacks encryption, so anyone who has access to your phone can easily read your passwords. For example, if your phone is lost or stolen, the person who finds it can see your passwords and use them to access your online accounts. Furthermore, if you store passwords in a shared phone or tablet, multiple people can see them, which increases the risk of unauthorized access to your accounts.

If you use a notes app that syncs across devices, such as Apple Notes or Google Keep, your passwords are vulnerable to cyber attacks. Hackers can access your synced notes if they manage to compromise your cloud account or if the syncing service itself is hacked. In both cases, your passwords are exposed to the attacker, who can use them to access your online accounts.

Phone notes apps are not protected against malware. If your phone is infected with malware, it can access your notes and steal your passwords. This can be especially problematic if you store your passwords in plain text in the notes app, as malware can easily extract the credentials.

To protect your online accounts and personal information, it is advisable to use a password manager. Password managers like NordPass, is a secure tool that stores your passwords in an encrypted database, which is accessible only with a master password. With a password manager, you only need to remember one password, the master password, which unlocks all your other passwords. Or you could write your passwords down on a piece of paper, but many people misplace them and their passwords are lost and creates a big mess to cleanup.

Overall, storing passwords in the notes app on your phone is a security vulnerability that can expose your online accounts to cyber attacks. Instead of using the notes app, use a service like a password manager or write it on a piece of paper and lock it in a safe.

