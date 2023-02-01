People are making thousands a year reselling items on Amazon

In today's world, making money has become an essential aspect for many individuals. With the rise of e-commerce platforms like Amazon, people have found innovative ways to make a profit. One such way is by buying clearance items from stores and then reselling them on Amazon.

Photo by ANIRUDH/Unsplash on Unsplash

The process is quite simple and straightforward. The first step is to locate clearance sales in your local stores, both online and physical. It can be anything from department stores, electronics shops, home goods stores, or any other retail store that is offering clearance sales. During such sales, stores tend to offer products at a discounted price to clear their inventory. This is where you, as a reseller, come in and purchase these items at a reduced price. Many resellers will scan items with a tool called ScoutIQ, which allows them to see if the item would profitable to resell on Amazon.

Once you have purchased the items, you can then list them on Amazon for a higher price. With the vast reach of Amazon, there is a high likelihood that someone will purchase the item from you, resulting in a profit for you. The key to success in this venture is finding items that are in high demand, yet are being sold at a discounted price in clearance sales.

However, it's essential to remember that clearance items are usually sold as is, with no returns or warranties. Hence, it's crucial to check the quality and functionality of the items before purchasing. It's also advisable to check the current market price of the item on Amazon before making the purchase to ensure that you are making a profit after selling it on the platform.

Overall, buying clearance items from stores and reselling them on Amazon can be a lucrative business opportunity for individuals who are looking for alternative ways to make money. However, it requires a bit of research and planning, as well as an understanding of the market, to be successful in this venture. By following the steps mentioned above, you can start making money from buying clearance items and reselling them on Amazon. I am always writing about Side Hustles. Click Here so you never miss a Side Hustle post.

*This article contains an affiliate link