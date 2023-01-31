People are making thousands reselling garage sale items

Garage sales are a great way to get rid of unwanted items and make some extra cash. But what if you could turn that one-time profit into a steady stream of income? That's where reselling garage sale items on eBay comes in.

Here's how it works: you attend garage sales and look for items that you can buy for a low price and then sell for a higher price on eBay. This can be anything from gently used clothing and accessories to collectible items and vintage finds. The key is to find items that are in demand and have a good resale value. There are videos all over the internet of people documenting what they’re reselling from garage sales, so you can get a good idea of what to look for just by watching these videos.

One of the benefits of reselling garage sale items on eBay is that you can work from home and set your own schedule. You can attend garage sales on weekends or whenever you have free time. And, since you're buying items for a low price, you don't need a large upfront investment to get started.

To get started, you'll need to set up an eBay account and a PayPal account (which is the preferred payment method on eBay). You'll also need to research the items you're interested in selling to determine their resale value and to ensure that they are in demand. You can use the eBay app to scan barcodes and get instant pricing information, which can help you make informed buying decisions.

Once you've found items that you want to resell, you'll need to take high-quality photos and write detailed item descriptions to entice potential buyers. Make sure to include all relevant information, such as size, condition, and any flaws or damages. And, be honest about the condition of the items you're selling - this will help you build trust with your customers and avoid negative feedback.

Finally, you'll need to set a competitive price for your items. Make sure to include the cost of shipping in your listing price, as well as any eBay and PayPal fees. You may also want to consider offering combined shipping for multiple items to make it more attractive for buyers.

Reselling garage sale items on eBay can be a fun and lucrative hobby, but it takes some time and effort to get started. But with a little research and a lot of hard work, you can turn your love for garage sales into a profitable business. So why not give it a try and start earning money from the comfort of your own home today? I am always writing about Side Hustles. Click Here so you never miss a Side Hustle post.

