People are making thousands finding lawn mowing clients on social media

Mowing lawns can be a great way to earn extra cash, and with the rise of social media and online marketplaces, it's easier than ever to find customers. One way to get started is by using local Facebook garage sale groups and the Nextdoor app to find potential clients in your area.

Photo by Zac Gudakov/Unsplash on Unsplash

Facebook garage sale groups are a great way to connect with people in your community who may be looking for someone to mow their lawn. These groups are often full of people looking to buy, sell, or trade items, but they're also a great place to advertise your lawn care services. Simply post a message in the group offering your services and include your contact information. Be sure to include your rates and any relevant experience you have, and be sure to respond promptly to any inquiries you receive.

Another great way to find customers is by using the Nextdoor app. Nextdoor is a neighborhood-based social network that connects you with people in your community. It's a great place to find potential clients who live near you and are looking for someone to mow their lawn. You can post a message on the app offering your services, and include your contact information and rates.

When advertising your lawn care services on Facebook or Nextdoor, be sure to include a clear and recent photo of your lawnmower and tools, and a few pictures of your work. This will give potential customers an idea of the quality of your work and help them make a decision.

Offering a reliable, affordable, and high-quality service is key to getting repeat customers and building a steady stream of income from mowing lawns. Be sure to show up on time, and communicate with your customers about any delays, and be sure to leave their property looking great.

Overall, lawn mowing is a great way to earn extra cash, and with the help of local Facebook garage sale groups and the Nextdoor app, it's easy to find customers in your community. By offering a reliable, affordable, and high-quality service, you can build a steady stream of income and establish a reputation as a reliable and trustworthy lawn care provider.