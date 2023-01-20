Cable television continues to see record cancellations

Cord cutting, the act of cancelling traditional cable or satellite television subscriptions in favor of streaming services, has been on the rise in recent years. According to Statista, Cord cutting has taken its toll on the largest cable TV provider in the United States. Comcast had 22.6 million video subscribers in 2014. Today, that number has reduced to 16.58 million. DirecTV has lost 6.77 million subscribers over the same time period. As more and more people turn to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video for their entertainment needs, the use of virtual private networks (VPNs) has also increased.

Photo by freestocks/Unsplash on Unsplash

VPNs like NordVPN allow users to access content that may not be available in their region by masking their location and making it appear as if they are located in a different country. This can be particularly useful for people who are traveling abroad and want to continue watching their favorite shows, or for those who live in regions where certain streaming services are not yet available.

In addition to providing access to a wider range of content, VPNs can also enhance the streaming experience by improving streaming speed and reducing buffering. They can also protect the user's personal information and browsing history from being tracked by third parties.

Overall, cord cutting and the use of VPNs have provided more options and flexibility for people to access their favorite movies and shows. As streaming services continue to expand their offerings and reach, it is likely that more and more people will turn to these services and VPNs to fulfill their entertainment needs.

*This article contains an affiliate link