People are making thousands delivering groceries with Instacart

Instacart is a grocery delivery service that allows customers to place orders online and have them delivered to their doorstep. The service has become increasingly popular in recent years, as more and more people turn to online shopping to avoid crowds and save time.

One way that people are making money with Instacart is by becoming a shopper. Some people are able to make it a great source of income, an article from Lauren Cobello interviews a Instacart shopper and said, “On average, shoppers can make an extra $200 to $500 per week,” obviously this depends on the size of the order, day, time and area. Some people who do this all the time can make thousands a year. Instacart shoppers are independent contractors who pick up and deliver groceries to customers. To become a shopper, you must have a valid driver's license, a reliable vehicle, and be at least 18 years old. The pay for shoppers varies depending on factors such as the number of orders they fulfill and the distance they travel, but it can be a good way to earn extra money.

Another way to make money with Instacart is by becoming a referral partner. Referral partners are people who refer new customers to Instacart. When a new customer uses a referral code, the referrer earns a referral bonus. This can be a great way to make money if you have a large social media following or a website with a lot of traffic.

Instacart also has a program for retailers, that allows them to offer home delivery to their customers. This allows retailers to increase their sales and reach new customers by leveraging Instacart’s platform and delivery network. By partnering with Instacart, retailers can also avoid the high costs of building their own delivery infrastructure.

Overall, Instacart is a great platform for making money, whether you are a shopper, a referral partner, or a retailer. The platform offers a flexible way to earn money and easy way to deliver groceries to customers. It's a win-win situation for all.