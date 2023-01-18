People are making thousands cleaning windows

Starting a window cleaning business can be a great way to earn extra income or even turn into a full-time job. The demand for window cleaning services is high, as many people do not have the time or equipment to properly clean the windows on their own. But the people who start a window cleaning business can make thousands a year. Upflip released an article recently documenting a man who wanted to buy a window cleaning business for around $400,000, and a year later, he began making twice the revenue the company was when he bought it. Even if someone starts from scratch they can make great profits. With a little effort and the right tools, you can start your own window cleaning business and begin earning money in no time.

First, it is important to research the market and competition in your area. Look into what other window cleaning businesses are charging for their services and what types of services they offer. This will give you an idea of what to charge for your own services and what types of services you should offer to attract customers.

Next, you will need to purchase the necessary equipment for your business. This includes things like window cleaning solutions, squeegees, and scrubbers. You may also want to invest in a water-fed pole system, which allows you to reach high windows without the need for a ladder.

Once your equipment is in order, you can begin advertising your services. You can start by reaching out to friends and family, handing out flyers in your neighborhood, or posting on local classified websites. It is also a good idea to create a website and social media presence for your business to reach a wider audience.

As you begin to gain customers, it is important to provide high-quality service and maintain a professional attitude. Be punctual, respectful, and always deliver on your promises. This will help you to build a positive reputation and attract new customers through word-of-mouth advertising.

In addition to residential window cleaning, you can also offer commercial window cleaning services to businesses in your area. This can include office buildings, shopping centers, and other commercial properties. This can be more profitable as commercial clients typically have more windows and may require more frequent cleaning.

Overall, starting a window cleaning business can be a great way to earn money while doing something you enjoy. With the right equipment, a professional attitude, and a bit of advertising, you can start earning money and building a successful business in no time. I am always writing about Side Hustles. Click Here so you never miss a Side Hustle post.