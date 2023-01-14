People are making an estimated $25 per hour nationally driving for DoorDash

DoorDash is a popular food delivery service that allows people to make money by delivering food to customers. The process is simple: DoorDash partners with local restaurants and allows individuals to sign up to be a "Dasher," someone who delivers the food. According to DoorDash, drivers nationally earn $25 per hours including 100% of tips. Many people have turned this into a full-time job.

To become a Dasher, individuals must meet certain requirements, such as having a valid driver's license and insurance, as well as access to a reliable vehicle or bicycle. Once accepted, Dashers can begin accepting delivery requests through the DoorDash app.

One of the benefits of being a Dasher is the flexibility it offers. Dashers can choose when they want to work and how many deliveries they want to make. This makes it a great option for people who want to earn extra money on the side or for those who are looking for a part-time job.

Another advantage is that DoorDash allows Dashers to keep 100% of their tips. This means that in addition to the pay for the delivery, Dashers can earn extra money from customers who choose to tip. This can add up to a significant amount, especially for those who are able to complete a high volume of deliveries.

DoorDash also offers incentives and bonuses for Dashers who meet certain performance metrics, such as completing a certain number of deliveries within a certain time frame. This can help Dashers earn even more money.

Overall, DoorDash is a great way for people to earn money by delivering food. It offers flexibility, the ability to earn tips, and the potential for bonuses and incentives. If you're looking for a way to make some extra money on the side, DoorDash could be the perfect opportunity.

Please note: DoorDash pay vary by location and market, some markets have different pay structure, also the earning potential can vary depending on the individual performance and market demand.