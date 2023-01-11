People are making thousands reselling books from library sales

Book reselling has become an increasingly popular way for people to make money, and one source that has been gaining popularity among resellers is library sales. These sales, which are usually organized by local libraries or library consortia, allow people to purchase books that have been removed from the library's collection for a fraction of the cost of buying new books. Many blogs and online videos show how resellers are making money from selling used books. Online reseller, Reezy Resells documented in a video his process for making thousands reselling books from library sales.

Reselling books from library sales on platforms like Amazon can be a profitable business for those who are able to find valuable books and list them at a higher price. The key to success in this business is to be able to identify books that are in demand and in good condition, and then list them at a price that will yield a profit.

One way to do this is to research which books are currently in high demand on Amazon and other online marketplaces, and then look for those books at library sales. This can include bestsellers, classic literature, and books that are used in schools or universities. Another way is to look for older or rare books, as these can be particularly valuable to collectors. Some resellers use tools like ScoutIQ to scan books to see how profitable and how often they sell on Amazon. This helps them move faster and not miss out on potential profit.

Another important aspect to consider is the condition of the books. Most library books may have some signs of wear and tear, but resellers should look for books that are in good condition and free of major damage, such as water damage, missing pages, or mold. Additionally, for best sellers, more recent addition are more valuable and thus more sought after.

When listing books on Amazon, resellers should make sure to provide detailed and accurate descriptions of the book's condition, including any damage that may be present. They should also include high-quality photos of the book so that potential buyers can see what they are purchasing.

To be successful in this business, resellers will also need to be able to price their books competitively. This means that they should be aware of the prices of similar books on Amazon and other online marketplaces, and adjust their prices accordingly.

In conclusion, making money reselling books from library sales on Amazon can be a profitable business for those who are able to identify valuable books and list them at a competitive price. By researching what books are in high demand, looking for rare or older books, and pricing the books competitively, resellers can increase their chances of success in this business.

