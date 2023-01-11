People are making thousands reselling video games from Goodwill

Reselling video games from Goodwill on ebay can be a profitable venture for those who know how to source and select the right games, price them competitively, and navigate the logistics of shipping and fees. Last year Philly Voice said, a Pennsylvania Goodwill resold a donation of a brand-new Nintendo game console and 27 vintage game cartridges that were still in their original packaging, in mint condition for $30,000. But they’re not the only ones cashing in on video games. Many people actually go to Goodwill looking for video games to resell on eBay. By following a few key strategies, individuals can turn a profit on the games they purchase from Goodwill and turn their hobby into a business.

One of the most important strategies for success when reselling video games from Goodwill is to carefully select which games to purchase. This involves looking for games that are in high demand, such as popular titles for current-generation consoles like the Nintendo Switch or PlayStation 5, as well as older, retro games that are sought-after by collectors. Additionally, it is crucial to look for games that are in good condition, as buyers are often willing to pay more for games that are in excellent working order. One can also specialize in a specific niche, such as games for a specific console like the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) or a specific genre like RPG, this allows them to become an authority and increase their chances of getting better bargains.

Another key strategy for success is to price the games competitively on ebay. This typically involves researching the prices of similar games on ebay, and pricing the games accordingly. For example, if a reseller finds a popular game at Goodwill for $5, they may be able to sell it on ebay for $20 or more, depending on the condition of the game and its demand among buyers.

It's also important to have a good understanding of the shipping costs and procedures involved with reselling video games on ebay, as well as any other fees that may be associated with the process. This will help to ensure that resellers are able to make a profit on each game they sell. Shipping and handling costs should be factored into the price of the game and should be made clear to the buyer. It is also important to familiarize with and comply with ebay's policies, make sure that all the games you're selling are legal copies, and also to be transparent with the customers regarding any wear and tear or issues with the game.

While reselling video games from Goodwill on ebay can be a great way to make money, it's important to remember that it's not a guaranteed success. Like any business, it will require research, patience, and perseverance to be successful. Additionally, reselling can be competitive and the market can fluctuate. However, by following these strategies and being consistent, anyone can turn their passion for video games into a profitable business.