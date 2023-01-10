Bloggers are making thousands per month with Display ads

Bloggers are constantly looking for ways to monetize their content and one popular method is through display ads. Two platforms that have gained significant traction in this space are Mediavine and Ezoic. In a This Online World article, a blogger stated the following regarding making money through display ads on their blog, “I started making over $1,000 per month in Mediavine revenue. Fast forward two years, and my Mediavine earnings now range from $7,000 to $9,500 per month”. They also provided Mediavine reports to show their income.

Photo by Daniel Thomas/Unsplash on Unsplash

Mediavine is a leading advertising management platform for bloggers and content creators. It offers a suite of ad products, including display ads, video ads, and sponsored content. Bloggers who join the Mediavine network can earn a significant income through the platform, with top earners making six figures annually.

Mediavine requires its bloggers to have at least 50,000 monthly page views to join the network. Once accepted, bloggers can start displaying Mediavine's ads on their site and earn a share of the ad revenue. Mediavine's ad units are designed to be non-intrusive and prioritize user experience, which can help bloggers maintain a positive relationship with their readers.

Ezoic is another platform that helps bloggers monetize their content through display ads. It utilizes machine learning algorithms to optimize ad placements and maximize revenue for its publishers. Like Mediavine, Ezoic has a minimum traffic requirement for its publishers (25,000 monthly page views).

In addition to display ads, Ezoic also offers features such as ad testing, ad personalization, and heat maps to help bloggers fine-tune their ad strategy. Ezoic claims that its publishers see an average revenue increase of 52% after joining the platform.

Both Mediavine and Ezoic offer a range of ad formats, including banners, native ads, and pop-ups, to help bloggers monetize their content. While display ads can be a lucrative way for bloggers to earn income, it's important to strike a balance between monetization and user experience. Bloggers should be mindful of the number and placement of ads on their site, as well as the type of ads they choose to display.

Overall, Mediavine and Ezoic are two platforms that have helped many bloggers monetize their content through display ads. By utilizing machine learning algorithms and offering a range of ad formats, these platforms can help bloggers optimize their ad strategy and earn a significant income from their blog.