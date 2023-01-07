Laundromat owners are making thousands per year

Laundromats can be a lucrative business for individuals who are looking to invest in a stable, low-maintenance venture. Owning a laundromat can be a great way to generate passive income and can be especially appealing to those who are looking to diversify their portfolio or who are seeking to supplement their existing income.

Photo by Bianca Jordan/Unsplash on Unsplash

In an article from Laundromats101, the owners of a laundromat stated the following after purchasing a laundromat business, “For the first location, we did some cosmetic updating (paint, wall paneling, floor epoxy), and had a few washers and dryers replaced. Gross income went from $125,364 (former owner in 2014) to $155,200 just one year later. This resulted in a net income of $49,864, far passing our estimate of $32,866”.

There are a few key factors to consider when it comes to making money from owning a laundromat. Firstly, it is important to choose a location that is convenient and accessible to potential customers. This could be in a busy neighborhood, near an apartment complex, or in a student-heavy area. The more foot traffic and visibility a laundromat has, the more likely it is to attract business.

It is also important to keep the laundromat well-maintained and stocked with necessary supplies such as laundry detergent and dryer sheets. Providing a clean and efficient space for customers to do their laundry will help to attract repeat business and word-of-mouth referrals.

In terms of pricing, laundromats generally operate on a coin-operated system, where customers pay a fee to use the machines. It is important to set competitive prices that will attract customers, while still allowing for a profit margin. It may also be helpful to offer various pricing options, such as discounts for large loads or bulk purchases of laundry supplies.

One potential way to increase revenue for a laundromat is to offer additional services such as drop-off laundry and dry cleaning. This can be especially appealing to busy individuals or those who do not have the time or resources to do their own laundry.

Overall, owning a laundromat can be a lucrative and stable business venture for individuals who are willing to invest in a convenient location, keep the space well-maintained, and offer competitive pricing and additional services. With the right approach, laundromat owners can generate a steady stream of passive income from their investment. I am always writing about Side Hustles. Click Here so you never miss a Side Hustle post.