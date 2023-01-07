People are making thousands reselling used couches

In recent years, it has become increasingly popular for people to purchase used couches on Facebook Marketplace and local Facebook garage sale groups, and then clean and refurbish them before reselling them for a profit. Many videos are online of people documenting exactly how they are flipping these couches for profit. Some of these people are making thousands per month flipping used couches! This trend has been fueled by the rise of online marketplaces, as well as the increasing popularity of vintage and mid-century modern furniture.

Photo by Kenny Eliason/Unsplash on Unsplash

One of the key advantages of this business model is that it allows people to get their hands on high-quality couches for very little money. Many people are willing to sell their couches for free or for very little money on Facebook Marketplace and local Facebook garage sale groups, especially if they are moving or downsizing and need to get rid of the furniture quickly. This presents an opportunity for enterprising individuals to scoop up these couches, clean them up, and then resell them at a higher price.

The process of cleaning and refurbishing a couch can vary depending on the condition of the furniture and the preferences of the person doing the work. Some people prefer to use natural cleaning products, such as vinegar and baking soda, while others prefer to use more heavy-duty chemicals. In either case, the goal is to remove any dirt, stains, or odors from the couch, and to make it look as attractive as possible.

Once the couch has been cleaned and refurbished, the next step is to take high-quality photos of it and post it for sale on Facebook Marketplace or a local Facebook garage sale group. It is important to take good photos because they will be the first thing that potential buyers see when they come across the listing. It is also a good idea to include a detailed description of the couch, including its dimensions, material, and any other notable features.

The final step is to price the couch appropriately. This can be a bit of a challenge, as it is important to set the price high enough to make a profit, but not so high that it scares off potential buyers. One way to determine the right price is to look at similar couches that are being sold on Facebook Marketplace and local Facebook garage sale groups, and to base the price on what they are going for. It is also a good idea to be flexible with the price, as buyers may be willing to negotiate if they feel that the couch is a good deal.

Overall, purchasing couches on Facebook Marketplace and local Facebook garage sale groups and then cleaning and refurbishing them before reselling them can be a lucrative business for those who are willing to put in the work. By taking the time to find high-quality couches, cleaning them up, and pricing them appropriately, it is possible to turn a profit and satisfy the demand for stylish, affordable furniture. I am always writing about Side Hustles. Click Here so you never miss a Side Hustle post.