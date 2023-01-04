People are making thousands reselling returned items from Target

Clearance items and pallets of returned items from retailers like Target can be a great source of income for people looking to resell products online or in physical retail spaces. In a recent article from CNBC, a couple started buying pallets of returned items from stores like Target, Amazon and Walmart. They estimate they spent $7,150 on pallets of returned items and resold those items on eBay and Facebook marketplace for a profit of $19,500.

Photo by CHUTTERSNAP/Unsplash on Unsplash

This practice, known as "retail arbitrage," involves buying products at a low price and reselling them for a higher price, often on platforms like eBay or Amazon. One way to find these types of items is to keep an eye out for clearance sales at stores like Target. These sales often occur when a store is trying to get rid of excess inventory or products that are being discontinued. By shopping during clearance sales, you can find products at significantly discounted prices that can be resold for a profit.

Another way to find discounted products is to look for pallets of returned items. These pallets are often sold by retailers to liquidation companies, who then resell the items to other retailers or individuals. These pallets can be a great source of products for reselling, as they often contain a mix of products in various conditions, including some that are brand new.

To make money reselling clearance items and pallets of returned items from Target, it's important to do your research and know what products are in demand and what their average selling price is. This can help you determine how much you can reasonably expect to sell the products for, and whether or not the potential profit is worth the investment.

It's also important to keep in mind that reselling products comes with its own set of risks. You may not be able to sell all of the products you purchase, and you may have to invest time and money into listing and shipping the items. Additionally, there may be fees associated with selling on platforms like eBay or Amazon, which can cut into your profits.

Overall, reselling clearance items and pallets of returned items from retailers like Target can be a lucrative business, but it's important to do your research and be aware of the risks involved. By carefully selecting products and setting competitive prices, you can turn a profit and make money reselling these discounted items. I am always writing about Side Hustles. Click Here so you never miss a Side Hustle post.