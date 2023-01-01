People are making thousands reselling shoes from Ross stores

Nick Davis

In recent years, there has been a growing trend of people reselling shoes from discount retailers like Ross on platforms like eBay and Poshmark. You can find videos all over the internet from people flipping shoes and making thousands, many from Ross and similar stores. This can be a great way for individuals to earn some extra cash by finding stylish and in-demand brands at discounted prices and then reselling them for a profit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bDTW4_0k0PqLP000
Photo byJoseph Barriento/UnsplashonUnsplash

One of the key advantages of reselling shoes from Ross is that these stores often carry a wide range of brands, including high-end designers. By shopping at Ross, resellers can find shoes that are significantly discounted, making it easier to turn a profit when they resell them.

To get started with reselling shoes from Ross, individuals need to first start by shopping at the store for shoes that are in good condition and from popular brands. It's also important to research the market by looking at the prices of similar shoes on eBay and Poshmark, as this will help determine how much the shoes can realistically be sold for.

Once shoes have been purchased from Ross, resellers can create listings for them on eBay and Poshmark. It's essential to include detailed descriptions and high-quality photos of the shoes, as well as to price them competitively. To increase visibility, resellers can also promote their listings on social media and other online platforms.

Overall, reselling shoes from Ross can be a lucrative way for individuals to earn extra cash. By finding discounted shoes and then reselling them on platforms like eBay and Poshmark, it's possible to turn a profit. I am always writing about Side Hustles. Click Here so you never miss a Side Hustle post.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Reselling# Business# Jobs# Entrepreneur# Making money

Comments / 5

Published by

Writing about side hustles and the freedom it can create for people and their families.

Mishawaka, IN
3516 followers

More from Nick Davis

People are making thousands reselling returned items from Target

Clearance items and pallets of returned items from retailers like Target can be a great source of income for people looking to resell products online or in physical retail spaces. In a recent article from CNBC, a couple started buying pallets of returned items from stores like Target, Amazon and Walmart. They estimate they spent $7,150 on pallets of returned items and resold those items on eBay and Facebook marketplace for a profit of $19,500.

Read full story
3 comments

People are making thousands reselling books from Dollar Tree

If you love books and are looking for an easy and affordable way to earn extra cash, reselling books from Dollar Tree on Amazon may be the right opportunity for you. There are many videos that can be found online of people documenting their process of reselling items from Dollar Tree to online marketplaces like Amazon. Dollar Tree is a popular discount store chain that sells various items, including books, for just $1 each. Many of these books are gently used or even new, and they can be sold for a profit on Amazon, the world's largest online marketplace.

Read full story

NordVPN review: Finding internet freedom

Almost every aspect of our lives are becoming digital, but most people aren’t taking any measures to help their digital life become more private. Using services like VPN’s can help. VPN’s like NordVPN, a virtual private network (VPN) service that is designed to protect users' online privacy and security. In today's digital age, it's more important than ever to protect your online activity from hackers and government surveillance. NordVPN offers a secure and easy-to-use solution for this purpose.

Read full story

Making money with side hustles in 2023

As we end this year, I wanted to make a list of side hustles that I think are worth checking out in 2023. Alright, let’s dive in! As we continue to see more aspects of our life go digital, so will businesses. The people who figure out how to build online even if their business is “blue collar” will ultimately win.

Read full story

Billionaire Donald Trump made $5 million in 12 hours from his NFT trading cards

Donald Trump is a businessman to his core, he recently releases his NFT trading cards. All 45,000 Donald Trump Trading Card NFTs sold in 12 hours, and also raised over $5 million. Some of the benefits of purchasing the trading cards includes dinner with him and also golfing with friends at one of his luxury golf courses. Donald Trump is no stranger to building businesses, he has become very successful in many of his ventures.

Read full story
631 comments
Utah State

Utah couple made $150,000 selling wrapping paper online

The holidays are coming up fast. Many of us still have presents to wrap and place beautifully under the tree. Some of us spend too much time picking out the wrapping paper too. But what if you can’t find that perfect wrapping paper? Well, one Utah couple solved a problem that must have been needed. According to a Time article, Michael and Diana Stone started printing custom wrapping paper and selling it on Etsy. Diana’s father owns a printing company and a customer had asked for custom patterns for wrapping paper. Diana ran with it and suddenly a new side hustle idea was born.

Read full story
California State

California man makes $30,000 a month from vending machines

Starting a vending machine business can be a great way to earn additional income or even make a living. Vending machines are low maintenance, convenient, and can be placed in high-traffic areas where customers are likely to make purchases. According to CNBC, Quinn Miller, a man from California use to work at an ad-tech startup and made $240,000 a year, including sales commission. But as the lockdown continued in 2020, his sales went down and he knew he had to make money another way.

Read full story
1 comments

People are making thousands a month reselling used books from Goodwill

Reselling books from places like Goodwill and other thrift stores can be a profitable venture for those who are able to find valuable books at a low price. There are many videos you can find all over the internet of people making thousands a month reselling books. Here's how it works:

Read full story
9 comments

People are using VPN’s to save money online

Virtual Private Networks, or VPNs, are a type of technology that allows users to securely connect to the internet through an encrypted, private connection. In recent years, VPNs like NordVPN have become increasingly popular for a variety of reasons, including their ability to save people money.

Read full story

Kids make $5000 a month reselling snacks from Costco

Reselling items like snacks from Costco on Amazon for a profit can be a profitable business venture for those with the knowledge and resources to do it correctly. However, it is important to keep in mind that reselling is a competitive industry and requires careful research and planning to be successful. According to a recent article by the U.S. Sun, a young man named Will Rivera shared a video that his little brothers go to Costco and scan snack items like protein shakes to see if it would be profitable to sell on Amazon. It is working very well for them as they average a profit of $5000 a month from reselling Costco products.

Read full story
66 comments
Georgia State

Georgia man starts lawn care business and inspires his parents

We all have passions that could turn into a business. With some hard work, determination, consistency and the willingness to learn anything is possible, which is exactly what one Georgia man did. We recently connected with Axel Morales, owner of Morales Lawn Care Solutions.

Read full story

People are making thousands reselling vintage concert shirts from Goodwill

If you love music and fashion, you may have considered starting a business selling vintage concert shirts. Goodwill and thrift stores can be a great place to find unique, one-of-a-kind items at affordable prices, and online marketplaces like eBay and Poshmark can make it easy for you to reach a wide audience of buyers. According to a Vice article, a man had sold so many vintage shirts that he could buy a house! In this article, we'll explore the process of finding and selling vintage concert shirts on these platforms, and provide some tips to help you succeed.

Read full story
5 comments

Protecting yourself from the dangers of public WiFi

Public WiFi networks, found in places like coffee shops, airports, and libraries, can be convenient for accessing the internet on the go. However, they also come with some risks, as they can be less secure than private networks and can leave you vulnerable to hacking and cyber attacks. In this article, we'll explore the dangers of using public WiFi and provide some tips on how to protect yourself.

Read full story
Florida State

People are making thousands per year pet sitting

Pet sitting is a great way to make some extra money and spend time with adorable animals. If you love pets and have some spare time, pet sitting can be a rewarding and profitable side hustle. According to an article from Tough Nickel, a pet sitter in Florida manages to handle about 15 to 17 pet sitting visits per day and brings in around $1200/week. That's $57600/year and they work weekends and occasional holidays.

Read full story

People are making thousands selling toilet paper rolls online

If you're looking for a unique and potentially profitable way to make money on eBay, consider selling toilet paper rolls. While it may seem like an unusual item to sell, toilet paper has become increasingly valuable in recent years due to its importance in maintaining personal hygiene. As a result, many people are willing to pay a premium for high-quality toilet paper, making it a potentially lucrative item to sell on eBay. According to an article from My Money Yard, toilet paper rolls sell between .24 to .54 cents a roll with an average price of .34 cents a roll.

Read full story
161 comments

People are making thousands reselling stuffed animals from Goodwill

If you're a thrifty shopper with an eye for a good deal, you may have noticed that Goodwill stores often have a wide selection of stuffed animals. While these toys may not be the newest or most sought-after items, they can still be a great find for those looking to make a little extra money by reselling them on eBay.

Read full story
29 comments

People are using VPN’s to get access to more of their favorite shows and movies

A virtual private network (VPN) is a useful tool for anyone looking to access more content on places like Netflix. By connecting to a VPN, you can access Netflix content from other countries, allowing you to expand your options and watch more movies and TV shows. Here's how to do it:

Read full story
2 comments
Indiana State

Indiana man makes $1000 in 1 day plowing snow from garage sale groups

Facebook garage sale pages have become a popular platform for people looking to build their own businesses. These pages, which are dedicated to buying and selling items within a local community, have provided a new way for entrepreneurs to connect with potential customers.

Read full story
17 comments
Arizona State

Arizona woman makes $140,000 reselling used books

It is no secret that many people are opting out of working the regular 9 to 5 these days. You have probably heard of people selling items on Amazon and using the service FBA (Fulfillment By Amazon). FBA means that the seller sends the items to an Amazon warehouse and Amazon does all the fulfillment and shipping. Many people have figured out they can make quite a bit of money from reselling items and using FBA.

Read full story
39 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy