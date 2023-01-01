People are making thousands reselling shoes from Ross stores

In recent years, there has been a growing trend of people reselling shoes from discount retailers like Ross on platforms like eBay and Poshmark. You can find videos all over the internet from people flipping shoes and making thousands, many from Ross and similar stores. This can be a great way for individuals to earn some extra cash by finding stylish and in-demand brands at discounted prices and then reselling them for a profit.

Photo by Joseph Barriento/Unsplash on Unsplash

One of the key advantages of reselling shoes from Ross is that these stores often carry a wide range of brands, including high-end designers. By shopping at Ross, resellers can find shoes that are significantly discounted, making it easier to turn a profit when they resell them.

To get started with reselling shoes from Ross, individuals need to first start by shopping at the store for shoes that are in good condition and from popular brands. It's also important to research the market by looking at the prices of similar shoes on eBay and Poshmark, as this will help determine how much the shoes can realistically be sold for.

Once shoes have been purchased from Ross, resellers can create listings for them on eBay and Poshmark. It's essential to include detailed descriptions and high-quality photos of the shoes, as well as to price them competitively. To increase visibility, resellers can also promote their listings on social media and other online platforms.

Overall, reselling shoes from Ross can be a lucrative way for individuals to earn extra cash. By finding discounted shoes and then reselling them on platforms like eBay and Poshmark, it's possible to turn a profit.