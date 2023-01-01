Making money with side hustles in 2023

As we end this year, I wanted to make a list of side hustles that I think are worth checking out in 2023. Alright, let’s dive in! As we continue to see more aspects of our life go digital, so will businesses. The people who figure out how to build online even if their business is “blue collar” will ultimately win.

Photo by Domenico Loia/Unsplash on Unsplash

Service-based businesses: Businesses like gutter cleaning, power washing, lawn care, the list could go on forever. These businesses are in demand and relatively easy to build online. The most underrated way people are getting traffic is through a Google Business Listing, which is free. Many businesses such as gutter cleaning or lawn services may have a Google business listing, but don’t have a website linked to it and they don’t focus on getting those 5-star reviews. I think this is a great opportunity and a real way for people to build a great business.

Reselling: Thrifting products like clothing or shoes from Goodwill and reselling them on eBay and Poshmark will continue to be a great business model. I love this one because you can work on it whenever. This is great for people who are struggling to find time and need flexibility.

Content creator: Making content on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok are more than just posting selfies and your food. People are starting to understand that if they create content around something they love, they can find a way to monetize it. Example: if you love peanut butter and you are obsessed with peanut butter recipes, start posting videos, and articles, you name it about peanut butter, and maybe you make a TikTok about how to make peanut butter protein bites. But how do you monetize it? Maybe you sell an ebook full of peanut butter recipes or maybe you find a peanut butter brand that is willing to pay money to sponsor your content. People are getting creative here. They are making content and driving traffic back to their store, getting paid by brands for sponsorships, and ad revenue, getting paid from affiliate links, and the list could go on and on.

Gig economy: Making money through services like Instacart, Shipt, DoorDash, Amazon Flex, and Walmart Spark will continue to grow. Many people love this business model because of its flexibility and because they don’t have a boss. Also, many people have turned this into their full-time job or have a part-time job and fill in the rest of their time with the gig economy. More people will continue to want flexibility and time with family. I think we will continue seeing an increase in the gig economy, freelancing, and small businesses.

Handmade or Homemade Items: This one is kind of broad, but I have noticed an increase in small businesses like Etsy stores that create custom or handmade items. Maybe you’re great at making bows for newborn baby girls? The ideas here are endless. Also, I have noticed an increase in local handmade items. People have been leveraging their local area on places like Facebook to sell items like those bows for little girls. Also have seen people leveraging their local community on Facebook to sell homemade baked goods like Donuts, Farm fresh eggs, or homemade beef jerky. People have been getting really creative in different areas. Hope you found this interesting and helpful! Now let’s get 2023 off to a great start! I am always writing about Side Hustles. Click Here so you never miss a Side Hustle post.