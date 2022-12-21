People are making thousands a month reselling used books from Goodwill

Reselling books from places like Goodwill and other thrift stores can be a profitable venture for those who are able to find valuable books at a low price. There are many videos you can find all over the internet of people making thousands a month reselling books. Here's how it works:

Photo by thought catalog/Unsplash on Unsplash

Identify valuable books: The key to making a profit from reselling books is to find books that are in high demand but low supply. This can include rare or collectible editions, as well as popular titles that are currently out of print or hard to find.

Source books at a low price: Goodwill and other thrift stores are a great place to find books at a low price. These stores often receive donations of gently used books, which they then sell at a discounted price. Keep an eye out for book sales or clearance events at thrift stores, as these can be a good opportunity to snag a deal.

Determine the market value: Once you've identified a book that you think has value, the next step is to determine how much it's worth. You can use online marketplaces like Amazon and eBay to get a sense of the current market value for a given book. Some people that sell books full time on Amazon will use a software like ScoutIQ to scan and find profitable books.

List the book for sale: Once you've determined the market value of a book, the next step is to list it for sale on an online marketplace like Amazon. You'll need to create a seller account, set up a payment method, and write a detailed product description. Be sure to include any relevant information about the condition of the book and any special features it may have. Ship the book to the buyer: When someone purchases your book, you'll need to package it up and ship it to the buyer. Amazon provides detailed guidelines on how to properly pack and ship books, so be sure to follow these instructions to ensure that the book arrives in good condition. Or, use Amazon FBA (Fulfillment by Amazon) where you list the items for sale and send to Amazon and when the item sells, Amazon will handle all of the packing and shipping.

By following these steps, you can make money reselling books from thrift stores on Amazon and other online marketplaces. It takes some effort to find valuable books at a low price and properly list them for sale, but for those who are able to do it successfully, it can be a lucrative venture. I am always writing about Side Hustles. Click Here so you never miss a Side Hustle post.

*This article contains an affiliate link