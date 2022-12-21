Kids make $5000 a month reselling snacks from Costco

Reselling items like snacks from Costco on Amazon for a profit can be a profitable business venture for those with the knowledge and resources to do it correctly. However, it is important to keep in mind that reselling is a competitive industry and requires careful research and planning to be successful. According to a recent article by the U.S. Sun, a young man named Will Rivera shared a video that his little brothers go to Costco and scan snack items like protein shakes to see if it would be profitable to sell on Amazon. It is working very well for them as they average a profit of $5000 a month from reselling Costco products.

Photo by Grant Beirute/Unsplash on Unsplash

One way to start reselling items from Costco on Amazon is to purchase the items in bulk from Costco at a discounted price and then list them on Amazon at a higher price. This allows you to profit from the price difference between what you paid for the items and what you are selling them for.

Before starting this venture, it is important to do your research and understand the demand for the items you are considering selling. Look at the price of similar items on Amazon and determine if there is room for a profit. Many people that have an Amazon reselling side hustle use a software like ScoutIQ to scan products to see if it is profitable and how often it is selling. It is also important to consider the cost of shipping and handling, as well as any fees associated with selling on Amazon, such as the referral fee and the cost of fulfilling orders through Amazon's fulfillment centers.

In order to be successful as a reseller, you will also need to ensure that you have a reliable source for obtaining the items you plan to sell. This may require building relationships with suppliers or finding ways to purchase items in bulk at a discounted price.

Another important aspect of reselling items on Amazon is maintaining a strong customer service reputation. This includes promptly responding to customer inquiries, accurately describing the items you are selling, and providing timely and satisfactory delivery.

Overall, reselling items like snacks from Costco on Amazon can be a lucrative business venture, but it requires careful planning, research, and a focus on customer satisfaction. With the right approach, you can turn your reselling business into a success.

*This article contains an affiliate link