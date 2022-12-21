Georgia man starts lawn care business and inspires his parents

We all have passions that could turn into a business. With some hard work, determination, consistency and the willingness to learn anything is possible, which is exactly what one Georgia man did. We recently connected with Axel Morales, owner of Morales Lawn Care Solutions.

Photo by Matt Chen/Unsplash on Unsplash

How/when did you start your business / inspiration for starting?

I started my business at the beginning of 2020 out of an obsession with my own yard. I enjoy the outdoors and always found mowing to be a very therapeutic and relaxing pastime. My inspiration began after watching Youtube videos of fellow lawn care professionals, for instance Brian's Lawn Maintenance and Pete with GCI turf. Not only do they make great lawn care content, but also give great advice on how to start your own business. I quickly realized the huge market for lawn care and how relatively affordable the initial start up cost was. I was blessed to have already owned the basic equipment needed which was a push mower, weed eater and leaf blower.



Do you remember your first sale you made and how it made you feel?

Yes, my first client was actually my next door neighbor. I Initially purchased a couple yards signs from a local print shop and placed them around my neighborhood. After a couple weeks, I received my first phone call and was ecstatic when I realized it was my neighbor. I signed her up for the season and I am pleased to say she is still my client to this day.



How have you focused on growing your business?

I focus on providing good quality work and developing those long term relationships with my clients. I think of mowing like getting a good haircut. The better quality work you do, the more people will seek you out for your services. A large portion of my clients have been acquired on a referral basis. I also think social media has had a strong influence in helping me grow my business. I try to post several times a week and I strongly recommend any professional to do the same.

What do you love most about owning your business?

My decision to start a business inspired my parents to start their own cleaning business. I was able to guide them through the process from my own personal experience. You never know who you can inspire.

Do you have any advice for someone that wants to start a business, but hasn’t made the jump yet?

The biggest obstacle is procrastination. If you have an idea, I would recommend you do your research. Look up start-up costs. Write your business plans and once you have a better understanding, I would advise you to test your idea as soon as possible. My first commercial mower was purchased at a used Pawn shop.You would be surprised how many good deals you can find without spending large sums of money. A Phrase I try to live by is the quote President Theodore Roosevelt once said: "Believe you can, and you are halfway there." I am always writing about Side Hustles. Click Here so you never miss a Side Hustle post.