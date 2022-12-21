People are making thousands reselling shoes from Marshalls

If you're looking for a way to make some extra cash, reselling shoes from Marshalls could be a great option for you. You can find videos all over the internet from people flipping shoes and making thousands, many from Marshalls and similar stores. Marshalls is a popular discount department store chain known for offering a wide variety of brand-name products at discounted prices. This includes a selection of shoes, which can be a great source of income for those who are able to find and resell popular styles at a markup.

An article from Cowen & Co. estimates the sneaker resale industry is worth $2 billion in North America and could reach $30 billion globally by 2030. To get started reselling shoes from Marshalls, you'll first need to find a location near you that carries a good selection of shoes. You can do this by using the store locator on the Marshall's website or by contacting your local store directly.

Once you've found a store with a good selection of shoes, it's time to start shopping. When shopping for shoes to resell, it's important to focus on popular styles and brands that are likely to sell quickly. You should also pay attention to the condition of the shoes, as you'll want to ensure that they are in good shape before reselling them.

There are a few different ways you can sell the shoes you've purchased from Marshalls. One option is to sell them online through a platform like eBay or Poshmark. To do this, you'll need to research the sold listings of the show you may want to resell. If they are selling for a higher price, selling consistently on eBay or Poshmark and you can make a profit then take clear, high-quality photos of the shoes and create detailed listings that include all relevant information, such as the brand, style, size, and condition of the shoes.

Another option for reselling shoes from Marshalls is to sell them on Facebook Marketplace. This can be a great way to reach a local audience and potentially make a sale more quickly. To sell your shoes in person, you'll need to have a good understanding of what people in your area are willing to pay for shoes and price your items accordingly.

Overall, reselling shoes from Marshalls can be a great way to make some extra money, provided you're willing to put in the time and effort to find and sell popular styles at a markup. With a little bit of research and hard work, you can turn your passion for shoes into a profitable side hustle.