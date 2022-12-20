People are making thousands reselling vintage concert shirts from Goodwill

If you love music and fashion, you may have considered starting a business selling vintage concert shirts. Goodwill and thrift stores can be a great place to find unique, one-of-a-kind items at affordable prices, and online marketplaces like eBay and Poshmark can make it easy for you to reach a wide audience of buyers. According to a Vice article, a man had sold so many vintage shirts that he could buy a house! In this article, we'll explore the process of finding and selling vintage concert shirts on these platforms, and provide some tips to help you succeed.

Photo by Mike Von/Unsplash on Unsplash

First, let's look at the process of finding vintage concert shirts at Goodwill and other thrift stores. One of the best things about shopping at these types of stores is that you never know what you're going to find. You may stumble upon a rare, hard-to-find item that could fetch a high price on the market. It's important to be patient and keep an eye out for items that are in good condition and have historical or sentimental value.

To increase your chances of finding vintage concert shirts, it can be helpful to visit thrift stores regularly and check the clothing section for items that are marked as "vintage." You can also use social media to connect with other collectors and thrifters who may be able to provide tips on where to find specific items.

Once you've found some vintage concert shirts, it's time to decide where to sell them. eBay and Poshmark are both popular online marketplaces that allow you to list items for sale and reach a large audience of potential buyers.

On eBay, you can list items in various categories, including "Vintage" and "Music Memorabilia." You'll need to create a seller account and set up a PayPal account in order to receive payment from buyers. To list an item, you'll need to provide a detailed description, high-quality photos, and a fair price. You'll also need to consider shipping costs and determine whether you'll offer free shipping or charge a fee.

Poshmark is a platform specifically designed for buying and selling fashion items, including vintage concert shirts. To list items on Poshmark, you'll need to create a seller account and download the Poshmark app. You can list items by taking photos and filling out a description, and Poshmark will provide a shipping label when an item sells. Poshmark takes a commission on each sale, but offers a simple and user-friendly platform for sellers.

To be successful selling vintage concert shirts on eBay or Poshmark, it's important to do your research and set realistic prices. You can use sites like eBay's completed listings or Poshmark's "sold" section to see what similar items have sold for in the past. It's also a good idea to set yourself apart by offering high-quality photos and descriptions, and by providing excellent customer service to your buyers.

Overall, selling vintage concert shirts can be a fun and rewarding way to make money. By shopping at thrift stores and using online marketplaces like eBay and Poshmark, you can reach a wide audience of buyers and potentially turn a profit. By doing your research, setting realistic prices, and providing excellent customer service, you can increase your chances of success in this business. I am always writing about Side Hustles. Click Here so you never miss a Side Hustle post.