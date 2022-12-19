Protecting yourself from the dangers of public WiFi

Nick Davis

Public WiFi networks, found in places like coffee shops, airports, and libraries, can be convenient for accessing the internet on the go. However, they also come with some risks, as they can be less secure than private networks and can leave you vulnerable to hacking and cyber attacks. In this article, we'll explore the dangers of using public WiFi and provide some tips on how to protect yourself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J7BdS_0jn5E56x00
Photo byToa Heftiba/UnsplashonUnsplash

One of the main risks of using public WiFi is that it can be easy for hackers to intercept your data. When you connect to a public WiFi network, you may be sharing the same connection with many other people. This means that anyone on the same network can potentially access your data and use it for malicious purposes. Hackers can use tools like packet sniffers to intercept your data and steal sensitive information such as login credentials and financial information.

Another risk of using public WiFi is that it can be difficult to determine who is running the network. Some hackers may set up fake WiFi networks to lure in unsuspecting users and steal their data. These networks may be disguised as legitimate ones, making it difficult for users to tell the difference. In a New York Times article, last year they said “National Security Agency issued an unusually specific admonition that logging on to public Wi-Fi “may be convenient to catch up on work or check email,” but it is also an invitation to attackers.” Here’s some tips that can protect people when using public WiFi:

1. Use a virtual private network (VPN): A VPN encrypts your internet connection and helps to protect your data from being intercepted. This is especially important when using public WiFi networks. There are many VPN providers, NordVPN seems to be a popular and widely trusted one. It is also important to research and compare features and prices before selecting one.

2. Use a secure web browser: Some web browsers, like Google Chrome, offer built-in security features that can help to protect you from phishing attacks and other online threats.

3. Be cautious when entering sensitive information: Avoid entering sensitive information, such as login credentials or financial information, when using public WiFi. If you must enter this type of information, make sure you are on a secure website (look for the "https" in the URL) and that your connection is encrypted.

4. Enable two-factor authentication: Two-factor authentication adds an extra layer of security to your accounts by requiring you to enter a code in addition to your password. This can help to prevent hackers from accessing your accounts even if they manage to steal your login credentials.

By following these tips, you can help to protect yourself and your data when using public WiFi networks. While public WiFi can be convenient, it's important to be aware of the risks and take steps to protect yourself from cyber threats.

*This article contains an affiliate link for NordVPN

