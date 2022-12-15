People are making thousands per year pet sitting

Pet sitting is a great way to make some extra money and spend time with adorable animals. If you love pets and have some spare time, pet sitting can be a rewarding and profitable side hustle. According to an article from Tough Nickel, a pet sitter in Florida manages to handle about 15 to 17 pet sitting visits per day and brings in around $1200/week. That's $57600/year and they work weekends and occasional holidays.

Photo by Paul Hanaoka/Unsplash on Unsplash

To start your pet sitting business, you'll need to decide what services you want to offer. Will you just do drop-in visits to feed and play with the pets, or will you offer overnight stays at your home or the pet's home? Will you only work with cats and dogs, or will you also take care of other animals like birds, rabbits, or reptiles? Deciding on your services will help you target your marketing efforts and attract the right clients.

Next, you'll need to set your rates. Research the going rates for pet sitting in your area and price your services competitively. Don't forget to factor in the cost of gas and any supplies you'll need, like pet food and waste bags.

Once you have your rates and services figured out, it's time to market your business. Reach out to friends, family, and neighbors to let them know you're offering pet sitting services. Consider creating business cards or flyers to distribute to local pet stores and veterinarians. You can also use social media to promote your business and attract potential clients. Apps like Rover and Wag can be a great place to start pet sitting or dog walking.

When you start getting inquiries, be sure to screen potential clients carefully. Ask for references and meet the pet(s) before agreeing to take on a job. It's important to make sure the animals will be well cared for and that you're comfortable working with the owners.

Once you start pet sitting, be professional and reliable. Show up on time, follow the instructions the owner has left for you, and make sure the pets are happy and healthy. Be sure to communicate with the owners regularly to keep them updated on their pet's well-being.

Pet sitting can be a fun and rewarding way to make some extra money. By offering quality services, setting competitive rates, and marketing your business, you can turn your love for pets into a profitable side hustle.